Entertainment under lights starts tonight

Brenden Cotten hits out for Coutts Crossing at the night cricket grand final at McKittrick Park.

NIGHT CRICKET: Coutts Crossing will be out to uphold its strong Cleavers Night Cricket record when round one gets underway tonight.

Coutts have finished runners up to Harwood the past two seasons of the 30-over competition, and realised the same fate against GDSC Easts in 2012/13.

Their bid to go one better in 2015/16 starts at 5.45pm tonight against Westlawn at McKittrick Park.

Both sides feature some talented junior players getting their first taste of senior cricket action under lights.

Coutts Crossing duo Declan Ensbey and Riley Chevalley will be hoping to turn a few heads in their respective debuts while brothers Aidan and Ethan Cahill are proven performers at junior level and two players to watch for Westlawn.

Another youngster Noah Green, a tall left arm pace bowler, will also make his first appearance in Westlawn colours having made the transition from Yamba.

Round two next week will see South Services take on GDSC Easts.

Round 1 teams

At McKittrick Park, 5.45pm tonight

Coutts Crossing: Bill North (c), Tim Tilse, Lewis Chevalley, Eli Fahey, Luke Cox, Ryan Cotten, Adam Elliott, Brenden Cotten, Andrew McLachlan, Riley Chevalley, Zac Page, Declan Ensby.

Westlawn: P Vidler (c), S Wilson, N Blanch, J Blanch, N Green, A Cahill, E Cahill, B Shipman, J Rainbow, L Mclaughlin, K Lawrence, C Broomhall.