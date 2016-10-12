23°
Sport

Entertainment under lights starts tonight

Bill North
| 12th Oct 2016 10:47 AM
Brenden Cotten hits out for Coutts Crossing at the night cricket grand final at McKittrick Park.
Brenden Cotten hits out for Coutts Crossing at the night cricket grand final at McKittrick Park. Adam Hourigan

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

NIGHT CRICKET: Coutts Crossing will be out to uphold its strong Cleavers Night Cricket record when round one gets underway tonight.

Coutts have finished runners up to Harwood the past two seasons of the 30-over competition, and realised the same fate against GDSC Easts in 2012/13.

Their bid to go one better in 2015/16 starts at 5.45pm tonight against Westlawn at McKittrick Park.

Both sides feature some talented junior players getting their first taste of senior cricket action under lights.

Coutts Crossing duo Declan Ensbey and Riley Chevalley will be hoping to turn a few heads in their respective debuts while brothers Aidan and Ethan Cahill are proven performers at junior level and two players to watch for Westlawn.

Another youngster Noah Green, a tall left arm pace bowler, will also make his first appearance in Westlawn colours having made the transition from Yamba.

Round two next week will see South Services take on GDSC Easts.

Round 1 teams

At McKittrick Park, 5.45pm tonight

Coutts Crossing: Bill North (c), Tim Tilse, Lewis Chevalley, Eli Fahey, Luke Cox, Ryan Cotten, Adam Elliott, Brenden Cotten, Andrew McLachlan, Riley Chevalley, Zac Page, Declan Ensby.

Westlawn: P Vidler (c), S Wilson, N Blanch, J Blanch, N Green, A Cahill, E Cahill, B Shipman, J Rainbow, L Mclaughlin, K Lawrence, C Broomhall.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  coutts crossing, crca, night cricket, westlawn

Cafe life comes to Minnie Water

Cafe life comes to Minnie Water

A new cafe has become apart of the local landscape in Minnie Water

Catholic school principal under investigation

McAuley Catholic College Principal Mark O'Farrell (Principal).

Catholic principal being investigated for using sexist image.

Entertainment under lights starts tonight

Brenden Cotten hits out for Coutts Crossing at the night cricket grand final at McKittrick Park.

Coutts Crossing aim to go one better in Cleavers Night Cricket

Centrelink fraud accused unlawfully obtained close to $30,000

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne, Saturday, June, 25, 2016. (AAP Image/Tracey Nearmy) NO ARCHIVING

59-year-old pleads guilty after misreporting income

Local Partners

Jacaranda Fashion brings showroom to life

The whole world is a stage they say, so why not a car dealership for a fashion parade?

Seniors group for old-time fun

BIG HUG: It was all smiles for the large combined Seniors Groups day at Yamba Bowling Club.

Seniors club gather at Yamba Bowling Club.

UPDATED: Government confirms increase for music tour visas

American rhythm & blues band Vintage Trouble at Bluesfest 2016.

Music festival ticket prices are set to soar

Latest deals and offers

Rod Stewart receives knighthood

Rod Stewart receives knighthood

SIR Rod Stewart has been honoured with a knighthood by Prince William at Buckingham Palace.

Jim Carrey faces second wrongful death lawsuit

Jim Carrey and late ex-girlfriend Cathriona White

Jim Carrey faces second wrongful death lawsuit for Cathriona White

Doctor Who gets Mr. Men makeover

Series of Mr. Men books based on the 12 Time Lords in 'Doctor Who'

Khloe Kardashian: Kim isn't doing that well after robbery

Kim and Khloe Kardashian.

Khloe says Kim is still "not doing that well" after being robbed

Mel B officially confirmed as X Factor's underdog judge

Former Spice Girl Mel B is The X Factor's Underdog Judge.

FORMER Spice Girl returns to reality franchise and Channel 7.

In Hearts Wake score wild gig with Slipknot

Singer Corey Taylor of the US heavy metal band 'Slipknot' on stage during a concert at the Nova Rock 2015 festival in Nickelsdorf, Austria, 14 June 2015.

Local Northern Rivers band gets spot on monster bill

UPDATED: Government confirms increase for music tour visas

American rhythm & blues band Vintage Trouble at Bluesfest 2016.

Music festival ticket prices are set to soar

&quot;NAPUNYAH&quot; - PRODUCTIVE SMALL FARM

39 Cattle Creek Road, Ramornie 2460

Rural 4 2 1 $595000

As an address, 39 Cattle Creek Road has a nice ring to it. Synonymously, this 335 acre farm is both picturesque and productive - and may be just what you've been...

50s CHARMER LOOKING FOR NEW OWNER

110 Arthur Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 $271,000

MUCH loved and appreciated, this tidy bangalow close to the CBD is perfect for the young family, executive couple or retirees. Unpack your things and get on with...

Family Dispute Forces Urgent Sale!

Lot 6 & 1 Gordon Street, Palmers Island 2463

Residential Land First time offered in 40 years. The last opportunity to secure vacant ... Expression of...

First time offered in 40 years. The last opportunity to secure vacant land in the Palmers Island Village With only 2 blocks to choose from, you will have to be...

Position, Presentation, and Price!

270 Yamba Road, Yamba 2464

House 3 2 2 $459,000

Presented to perfection, this low set modern home offers a very practical design and is so well located you'll be able to walk to the shops, medical centre, Kolora...

MAGNIFICENTLY HUGE HOME, LOVELY VIEWS ... AND A PROPER YARD

19 Daniels Close, South Grafton 2460

House 5 2 2 Fastrak

THERE have been no compromises on quality and size in this stunning low set home which boasts large rooms, multiple living spaces and an enviable outdoor...

SPACIOUS AND OPEN PLANNED, THIS NEAR CBD UNIT IS EXPECTED TO WALK OFF THE SHELF

2/162 Pound Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 2 1 Fastrak

THERE is not a single step in this spacious and stylish CBD unit. Complete with an en suite and an open plan dining/living area, this well built brick unit is just...

Four Bedroom Home

2 Melville Street, Iluka 2466

House 4 1 3 $460,000

This meticulously maintained four bedroom home is only 100 metres away from the waters edge. A drive through garage opens out to a large backyard with your own...

RURAL ENTRY WITH A GREAT RETURN

2166 Gwydir Highway, Ramornie 2460

Rural 3 2 4 $249000

Let's get down to business Here we have low rates (approx. $800pa) and long term quality tenants paying $310pw (lease expires April, 2017) pretty attractive for...

RURAL ENTRY WITH A GREAT RETURN

2166 Gwydir Highway, Ramornie 2460

House 3 2 4 $249,000

Let's get down to business Here we have low rates (approx. $800pa) and long term quality tenants paying $310pw (lease expires April, 2017) pretty attractive for...

OFF GRID LIVING

Tucabia 2462

Rural 1 1 $275,000

Wanting to escape the hectic town life and get back to basics, enjoy nature and become fully self sufficient, then this is a must to inspect. Predominately...

Sunshine Beach apartment voted best value holiday home

The one bedroom apartment is the perfect couple's retreat

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest

7-Eleven co-owner's $3.4m Noosa holiday home on the market

26 The Anchorage, Noosa Waters.

HOW much would you pay for a holiday home in Noosa Waters?

Reserve Bank makes decision on your interest rates

The unemployment rate fell, part-time work is growing, says the RBA

11 Sunshine Coast properties with water views for under $500k

Ocean views don't have to be just a dream