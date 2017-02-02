Equality forum comes to Grafton

Pride at the marriage equality rally held in Rockhampton on Sunday.Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

NEXT week, Australian Marriage Equality is in Grafton to hear your thoughts on marriage equality.

There will be local and national speakers talking about marriage equality and the important role people in the area play in the campaign.

Olympic swimmer, Daniel Kowalski, will be at the forum.

Don't miss out on an opportunity to share your thoughts on marriage equality.

WHEN: Wednesday, February 8 6.30-8pm

WHERE: Grafton Community Centre, Duke Street

Register your interest on the Australian Marriage Equality website.