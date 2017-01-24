40°
Essential work to start on Gwydir Highway

24th Jan 2017 2:00 PM
Roads and Maritime Services is starting essential maintenance work on the the Gwydir Highway at Jackadgery Gap, about 37 kilometres west of Grafton.

The NSW Government is providing $1.85 million to fund the essential maintenance work to improve safety for motorists on the Gwydir Highway.

This work involves stabilising the slopes and resurfacing a 1.75 kilometre section of the highway.

Slope stabilisation work will be carried out between 7am and 6pm on weekdays from Monday, January 30.

Work will involve removing trees and excavating the westbound slope and is expected to take six weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Road resurfacing work which involves removing part of the road surface, placing new material, resealing and linemarking will be carried out by Clarence Valley Council on behalf of Roads and Maritime.

This work is scheduled to start in mid-March and is expected to take about 12 weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Lane closures and a reduced 40 km/h speed limit will be in place.

Motorists are advised to follow the direction of traffic controllers, signs and keep to the reduced speed limits.

Roads and Maritime thanks motorists for their patience while this important work is carried out.

For the latest traffic information visit www.livetraffic.com, download the Live Traffic App or call the Transport Management Centre on 132 701.

Grafton Daily Examiner
