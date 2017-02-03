Chicken lays what may be the strangest shaped egg ever

Donna Law found this elongated egg in her chicken coop this week.

WHAT eggsactly do we have here?

Donna Law from Palmers Island carries three breeds of chicken in her backyard - silkies, australorps and isa browns - and has collected many eggs but never seen anything like this whacky egg before.

"I do have some young ones so it could have been from them, but I'm really unsure. The isa browns lay daily though."

Donna said she has kept chickens for years feeding them grain daily and bread from the Yamba Street bakery and has never seen such a bizarre shaped egg.

"I have had huge eggs at times, the size of my palm and double yokers. But nothing like this."

"I haven't cracked it yet. I would like to know what is inside but it would be a shame to break it though."