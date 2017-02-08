29°
Sport

'Chunky' vows to bounce back after shocking crash

Matthew Elkerton | 7th Feb 2017 5:00 AM Updated: 8th Feb 2017 3:25 PM

CYCLING: Grafton-born road cyclist Craig Evers said he will not let a fractured clavicle he sustained in the Herald Sun Tour set him back from plans to head overseas this year.

In what was the worst incident of the 26-year-old's professional cycling career to date, Evers was involved in a multi-cycle crash during the fourth stage of the event in Victoria, cutting short his tour and first hit out for new team Philippine Continental 7-Eleven Racing Team.

"This is by far the worst one I have had on a bike," Evers said. "I have been pretty lucky so far in my career but it is just frustrating this happened.

"Deep down I am a little bit p*ssed off. It isn't just missing time on the bike but I can barely even wipe my butt, it just makes you feel a bit useless."

Craig Evers showing off the strip of his new team for 2017, 7 Eleven - Sava RBP, ahead of the Herald Sun Tour at Federation Square Melbourne.
Evers is not willing to let the injury keep him down with his focus now turned to returning to the training bike at home as early as next week. He is then expected to embark on a tour of China before finishing in the Philippines as he sets up camp with the 7-Eleven team for the remainder of 2017.

 

The cyclist managed to avoid going under the knife and will be left with a six to eight week recovery period before he gets back on the bike to compete on the UCI cycle tour in South-East Asia.

"I'm looking forward to riding for the team," he said. "They are all so chirpy and positive about everything. Those guys make life really easy for me and that should hopefully reflect on my cycling and racing."

Craig Evers showing off the strip of his new team for 2017, 7 Eleven - Sava RBP, ahead of the Herald Sun Tour at Federation Square Melbourne. Contributed
Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  accident craig evers cycling grafton cycle club herald sun tour injury victoria

