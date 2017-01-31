38°
News

Excited to start high school

Jarrard Potter | 31st Jan 2017 4:00 PM
ALL SMILES: South Grafton High School Year 7 students (from left) Lewis Reilly, Caleb Ford, Jess Fuller and Viola Campbell with their year adviser Lianne Fisher.
ALL SMILES: South Grafton High School Year 7 students (from left) Lewis Reilly, Caleb Ford, Jess Fuller and Viola Campbell with their year adviser Lianne Fisher. Jarrard Potter

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

DESPITE some first day nerves, getting lost a few times and meeting all their new classmates, Year 7 students at South Grafton High School are quickly finding their feet in the transition from primary to high school.

Monday was the first official day of high school for the Year 7 students, and their year adviser Lianne Fisher said the 105 students got off to a good start.

"It was surprisingly smoother than what I expected it to be,” she said.

"Everyone had a really great day and they all had smiles on their faces. They all got on really well, which is often a surprise when you've got kids coming from all different schools.”

Ms Fisher said it can take some time for new students to adjust to the challenges of high school.

"Because a lot of Year 7 students don't know many other people in their class, particularly if they come from a really small school, getting to know everyone can be a bit tricky,” Ms Fisher said.

"Plus the fact that they're changing rooms every period, and I guess getting to know so many teachers, because a lot of the Year 7s have six or seven teachers on their timetable, so that can be quite daunting for some of them, compared to when they only had the one teacher.

"The movement is a really big concern for the students. Some of them have asked what happens if they get lost but we always find that our older students are quite kind and considerate and they always point them in the right direction.”

New students Lewis Reilly, Caleb Ford, Jess Fuller and Viola Campbell said they did have some first day nerves when they got to school on Monday, but were all excited about being able to take part in the variety of classes the school offered, from music and arts to maths and science.

Coming from Nymboida Primary School, Viola said she was nervous about the size of her year.

"There were just as many people in my class as there were in my school, so it's a really big change with so many students,” she said.

Caleb said he didn't want to get too lost trying to find his new classrooms.

"Yes I have gotten lost, but I find my way in the end,” he said.

The size difference of students hasn't been lost on Lewis, who used to be one of the bigger kids at his old school.

"I didn't want to get my head dunked down the toilet, but that hasn't happened yet.”

Ms Fisher said there's always a few students who have heard rumours about head dunkings

"Every year there are students who say they are concerned about it, but it's never happened in my time at high school,” she said.

In the end, Jess said her nerves and fears were all for nothing.

"It's been really good so far, so I'm just excited,” she said.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  back to school south grafton high school transition year 7

Excited to start high school

Excited to start high school

AFTER some first day nerves, Year 7 students at South Grafton High School settle in for their next challenge at school

Burning desire for the wheel of fire

CONSPICUOUS: The impressive flowers and fruit of the Firewheel Tree.

On a walk around Grafton these beautiful trees can be found.

Reckless few jeopardise our southern charm

COMMUNITY PRIDE: Bakery owner David Lorenzo begins cutting into a 110kg block of ice to create a sculpture of an angel fish swimming among the reeds at the 2015 Culture on the Clarence day in Skinner St, South Grafton. The community has been dealt a few blows of late with a spate of crime and anti-social behaviour.

Don't let a few take the shine off South Grafton

Driver disqualified until 2020 caught speeding at Tyndale

COURT: Wood and brass judges gavel on a law book. Photo contributed.

Man, 27, sentenced in Grafton over driving and drug offences

Local Partners

South Grafton: A town with a lot to offer

Business owners in South Grafton fight back against misrepresentations of South Grafton.

Burning desire for the wheel of fire

CONSPICUOUS: The impressive flowers and fruit of the Firewheel Tree.

On a walk around Grafton these beautiful trees can be found.

Local music festival named among the best in the world

REGGAE: UB40, featuring Astro, Ali Cambell and Mickey Virtue with their band, at Bluesfest 2016.

Byron Bay event named in the top ten in the world for 2016

Brothers' speedsters determined to go back-to-back

CHAMPIONS: Last year's winning Brothers' quintet including Mitch Kroehnert (second from left).

Kroehnert claims CRCA relay a done deal for Brothers.

4 things to do this weekend

HANGING: Maclean High School Year 8 student Finn O'Neill gets vertical on the half pipe at the Yamba skate park.

All the things you can do this weekend

WATCH: 800 Words stars talk about series return

WATCH: 800 Words stars talk about series return

ERIK Thomson and Michelle Langstone discuss Fiona and George's kiss and where it might lead.

  • TV

  • 31st Jan 2017 3:30 PM

Alter Bridge supports announced

Like A Storm announced as supports for Alter Bridge who will be touring AUstralia. Photo Contributed

New Zealand brothers announced as supports

Peter Capaldi quits from Doctor Who

Whovians, get those tissues ready - The Doctor is out of here.

My Kitchen Rules' return tops ratings

Manu Feildel and Pete Evans host the TV series My Kitchen Rules.

NINE'S Married At First Sight out-rated by Sevens' Bride & Prejudice

Medics called in for I'm A Celebrity drama

“One of them is actually in my ear, it is killing me”

Local music festival named among the best in the world

REGGAE: UB40, featuring Astro, Ali Cambell and Mickey Virtue with their band, at Bluesfest 2016.

Byron Bay event named in the top ten in the world for 2016

My Kitchen Rules is off and running with Tassie sweethearts

Tasmania's Damo and Caz Aherne pictured during their instant restaurant on My Kitchen Rules.

BUT it's 'angry, angry man' Tyson who steals the spotlight.

Views to Die For!!

Lot 36 Gwydir Highway, Cangai 2460

Rural 0 0 Auction

Located roughly 60klms out of Grafton, this large 769 acre rural alotment is rugged and natural. Backing onto Gibraltar Range National Park, it goes without...

MAIN STREET OPPORTUNITY

45 Charles Street, Iluka 2466

House 3 1 $485,000

Rare listing in the heart of Iluka and only 100m to the Bay. Opposite Motel and between shopping precincts. Corner commercial block 1350 m2 area. Renovated...

Nice Unit At An Affordable Price

2/10 Hammond Street, Iluka 2466

Unit 2 1 1 $265,000

With prices climbing this single level 2 bedroom villa offers outstanding value for money. Easy, low maintenance living in a very well presented complex of only 3.

AN OPPORTUNITY ALL SHOULD CONSIDER!

2 Margaret Crescent, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 5 AUCTION

Investors, first home buyers, tradies or perhaps even developers; this property offered for sale under the hammer is bursting with features that others just don't...

Escape From The Hustle and Bustle

L2-369 Fortis Creek Road, Fortis Creek 2460

Residential Land Immerse yourself in nature with this stunning approximately 170 acre parcel of ... AUCTION

Immerse yourself in nature with this stunning approximately 170 acre parcel of land. Perfect for those looking to escape from the hustle and bustle. The property...

Delightful Downsizer

73 Hoof Street, Grafton 2460

House 2 1 1 AUCTION

Located in a flood free position, this delightful low set brick and tile home is the perfect opportunity for buyers in the market who are looking to downsize and...

PRICE REDUCED - UNDER $500K

3 Tolga Place, Junction Hill 2460

House 4 2 4 $499,000

Immaculatly presented, 3 Tolga Place, Junction Hill is a high quality construction brick and tile home designed appropriately for the most functional use of its...

Perfect Family Home In Great Location

21 Bush Drive, South Grafton 2460

House 3 2 2 AUCTION

This very comfortable family home is spread over one single level and offers a relaxed lifestyle for those who are looking for their new family home. On offer is...

Peaceful Hillside Delight

412 Bent Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 $495,000

Situated in one of the mostly highly sought after areas in the 2460 post code this delightful home is perfectly positioned to capture the stunning view across...

Sure To Impress - Don&#39;t Delay

Cnr Bligh and Beatson Street, South Grafton 2460

House 2 1 1 AUCTION

Located on a corner block in South Grafton's CBD and just walking distance to local schools, this property has something unique to offer. The home has the...

Love Yurts: Homeowners renting out backyard huts

Andrew Wise and Jen Brissenden show off their backyard yurt in Newcastle.

Homeowners are turning to the traditional huts known as yurts

You have to see this amazing house transformation

35 Mary St

You would never guess it was originally a rundown cottage

EXCLUSIVE: The once-in-110 year property event you can't miss

ONLINE AUCTION: Rockhampton Real Estate princial Vince Agius is about to launch the Mt Morgan land release.

Grays Online will host its first ever online land auction next week

Why investors are flocking to Moranbah

Moranbah homes are selling like hotcakes, creating a supply problem

Investors are scrambling to get into the market

Positive signs for Clarence Valley property market

Yamba had the most expensive units and houses over the year to October.

Yamba houses sell for median of $500,000 each

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!