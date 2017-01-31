Excited to start high school

ALL SMILES: South Grafton High School Year 7 students (from left) Lewis Reilly, Caleb Ford, Jess Fuller and Viola Campbell with their year adviser Lianne Fisher.

DESPITE some first day nerves, getting lost a few times and meeting all their new classmates, Year 7 students at South Grafton High School are quickly finding their feet in the transition from primary to high school.

Monday was the first official day of high school for the Year 7 students, and their year adviser Lianne Fisher said the 105 students got off to a good start.

"It was surprisingly smoother than what I expected it to be,” she said.

"Everyone had a really great day and they all had smiles on their faces. They all got on really well, which is often a surprise when you've got kids coming from all different schools.”

Ms Fisher said it can take some time for new students to adjust to the challenges of high school.

"Because a lot of Year 7 students don't know many other people in their class, particularly if they come from a really small school, getting to know everyone can be a bit tricky,” Ms Fisher said.

"Plus the fact that they're changing rooms every period, and I guess getting to know so many teachers, because a lot of the Year 7s have six or seven teachers on their timetable, so that can be quite daunting for some of them, compared to when they only had the one teacher.

"The movement is a really big concern for the students. Some of them have asked what happens if they get lost but we always find that our older students are quite kind and considerate and they always point them in the right direction.”

New students Lewis Reilly, Caleb Ford, Jess Fuller and Viola Campbell said they did have some first day nerves when they got to school on Monday, but were all excited about being able to take part in the variety of classes the school offered, from music and arts to maths and science.

Coming from Nymboida Primary School, Viola said she was nervous about the size of her year.

"There were just as many people in my class as there were in my school, so it's a really big change with so many students,” she said.

Caleb said he didn't want to get too lost trying to find his new classrooms.

"Yes I have gotten lost, but I find my way in the end,” he said.

The size difference of students hasn't been lost on Lewis, who used to be one of the bigger kids at his old school.

"I didn't want to get my head dunked down the toilet, but that hasn't happened yet.”

Ms Fisher said there's always a few students who have heard rumours about head dunkings

"Every year there are students who say they are concerned about it, but it's never happened in my time at high school,” she said.

In the end, Jess said her nerves and fears were all for nothing.

"It's been really good so far, so I'm just excited,” she said.