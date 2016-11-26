27°
News

EXCLUSIVE: Wicks ready to guide next generation at Ghosts

Matthew Elkerton | 26th Nov 2016 5:00 AM
RENDERING HIS CAREER: Former Parramatta Eels player and now Grafton Ghosts captain coach Danny Wicks (right) with boss Nat Sewell on a concreting job with Sewell Concrete in Yamba.
RENDERING HIS CAREER: Former Parramatta Eels player and now Grafton Ghosts captain coach Danny Wicks (right) with boss Nat Sewell on a concreting job with Sewell Concrete in Yamba. Adam Hourigan

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

RUGBY LEAGUE: As soon as former NRL front rower Danny Wicks stepped back on Clarence soil he knew he had made the right decision.

After a two-year road to redemption under the harsh spotlight of rugby league's biggest stage, Wicks was ready to leave the city life at the Parramatta Eels as far behind as he could and pull up stumps to move back home.

From standing behind bars at Glen Innes jail thinking he would never play again to signing a lucrative two-year contract extension in August, Wicks has scratched and clawed his way back to the top.

"As far as a career is concerned I was on top of the world,” Wicks told The Daily Examiner. "I was playing in the highest level of the sport but the simple reason for leaving was I don't like Sydney - it is not for me.”

With wife Leona and two kids in tow, Wicks has settled back into life in the Clarence Valley, and within two days of unpacking the final box was already pulling on the boots.

Except this time they were work boots as he joined former Grafton Ghosts' clubmate Nat Sewell at his concreting business.

"It was just a chance thing getting the job,” Wicks said. "Sewell and I were at a mate's wedding and I told him I was thinking about coming home and he said there was plenty of work on and there would always be a job if I needed it.”

"I actually had three or four people message me to offer me something when I came back - so I am very fortunate for that. That is the beauty of being from the country there is always someone there with a hand out to help you.”

The 110kg heavyweight used a lot of the local support during his comeback to rugby league after he was forced from the game for four years. After a highly publicised trial and conviction, Wicks was almost at the point of giving up on a future in the game. That was until someone told the prop he wouldn't be able to do it anyway.

"I just needed to find out for myself, I didn't want to be that bloke sitting in the pub in 10 years' time going 'I could have, if I would have' so instead I just went out and I did it,” Wicks said.

"I did it a lot easier this time. I had immediate family around me and I wasn't down there by myself and I got myself really fit when I was inside so when I first went down to Parra I was near leading all the fitness drills.

"I was training with Matty Carlin at The Gym in Yamba and we just ticked all the boxes in training four or five times a week to prepare for going down there. I was actually quite surprised with what Matty offered me and the way it translated so well to down there.”

Wicks assimilated back into the game despite a few noticeable changes to the way it was being played.

"When I first went down there the boys were all over at San Francisco and I couldn't leave the country. I was training with this big fella and I thought to myself jeez this bloke is a bloody big front rower,” he said.

"After about two weeks I said to one of the trainers 'I'm not going to get a run with this big front rower in the side' - they said 'are you serious, he got winger of the year last year, that's Semi Radradra'. I had never heard of him.

"These guys were 110 to 115kg playing on the wing. The last time I had played, Reece Simmonds was on the wing and he was about 80kg wringing wet. From when I was last in it the game had completely changed.”

Under the determined leadership of emergent coach Brad Arthur, Wicks rebuilt his career, constantly leading the Parramatta side in fitness, ploughing through mountains of work on the field.

Now the newly appointed Grafton Ghosts captain- coach is planning to use a few of Arthur's lessons when he takes the reins at his childhood club.

"In my opinion BA (Arthur) was the best,” Wicks said. "Whatever he says you listen to and he was certainly a rock for the playing group. I'll be blatantly stealing some of his stuff to use next year that is for sure.

"You just try and lead by example. If someone wants to further their game or better their game, I think I am the right person to help them and guide them to do it.

"I have been there and I have done it. I have learned from my mistakes and it is just about passing those lessons on.

"I might be a front rower but I understand the game - it is about not letting your mate down and having fun. If you can get those two things down pat then the points will just roll.”

While the 30-year-old front rower expects to cop some heckles from opposition fans in his return to Group 2 action, he is ready to give it right back with his work on the field.

Grafton Daily Examiner
EXCLUSIVE: Wicks ready to guide next generation at Ghosts

EXCLUSIVE: Wicks ready to guide next generation at Ghosts

Danny Wicks road to redemption has led him straight to the captain coach role at the Grafton Ghosts and the heavy hitter is ready to help the next generation.

Robots and magpies at South Grafton Public

Kids from South Grafton Public School are heading to Sydney to participate in the Animal Allies robotics program

SGPS students learn use STEM in every day life.

Farmer's cow sex, child sexual abuse 'destroyed my life'

Former Coffs Coast dairy farmer Allan Kenneth Brookes has been convicted of child sex offences and having sex with a cow.

'I was called a cow-f**king faggot and then laughed at'

Maclean High's musical maestros

Maclean High School student Kate Thomson played violin for two of her four HSC music performances.

Two students get nominated for HSC music showcase

Local Partners

The heart of Grace - "I am willing, I am able"

GRACE de Bruin always wanted to dedicate her life to helping others. The nursing student is now heading to Uganda to lend a hand to African Hearts.

Candlelight vigil to break the culture of silence

Rachael Cavanagh prepares for the White Ribbon Day vigil at Memorial Park.

Community comes together for White Ribbon Day

10 things to do this weekend

Criterion Theatre's Aladdin cast.

Looking for something to do this weekend?

Out of the closet, into the 70s

Elton - Out of the Closet.

Get ready for Elton - Out of the Closet

Does Village Green have best pub grub in NSW?

Retail manager Mark Knott and manager Anthony Sinclair - the Village Green Hotel has bee nominated for 4 AHA awards.

Hotel a finalist in four categories at NSW AHA Awards

Review: Bridget Jones's Baby

Review: Bridget Jones's Baby

AFTER reading the fourth instalment of the Bridget Jones diaries, I think Bridget might be my spirit animal.

Pilot gets girls a TV show

Greta Lee Jackson, Sarah Bishop and Adele Vuko create and star in the ABC's new comedy sketch series Wham Bam Thank You Ma'am.

Their active wear parody went viral, now they're back

Perrie Edwards hits out at radio presenter

Perrie Edwards reportedly slapped a radio presenter

Screen legend Betty White still wants a date

Betty White.

Betty White, 94, wants to go on dates but claims no one asks her out

Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Channing Tatum making musical movie

Michael Becall is set to write the script

Kelly Clarkson grateful she won't get pregnant again

Kelly Clarkson is "thankful" she won't be having any more children

Kanye West to remain in hospital over Thanksgiving

Kanye West will reportedly remain in hospital for several more days

Breathtaking Water Views

28 Taine Court, Yamba 2464

House 4 4 2 $1,095,000

Superb Design and Breathtaking Waterfront Position Offering the ultimate in waterfront living. This magnificent quality built family home is prestigiously...

Market Mover

18 Flaherty Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 $ 209,000

This property is sure to grab the attention of all investors, first home buyers and downsizer's alike. This well presented, neat and sweet home has a great view...

Smack in the centre of Maclean with beautiful views...

1 Islay Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 1 1 $372,000

The high demand for solid 3 bedroomer brick homes in Maclean with views overlooking the town to river is always strong. The opportunity to secure one is often a...

There&#39;s No Place You&#39;d Rather Be

19 Mariners Way, Yamba 2464

House 3 2 2 $585,000

Taking a moment to explore the location of this immaculately presented home will highlight exactly why this position is so sought after. Being almost surrounded by...

PERFECT FOR THE INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO

109 Armidale Road, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 $220,000

With a BRAND NEW KITCHEN, BRAND NEW WALL COVERINGS, BRAND NEW TILES IN THE BATHROOM AND LAUNDRY you are looking at the perfect place to call home. Located on the...

ITS ALL ABOUT THE LIFESTYLE

162 Geregarow Road, Coutts Crossing 2460

Rural 4 3 4 $675000

A lifestyle package only to be truly appreciated in person - Approximately 20 acres of alluvial lifestyle property with the majority being cleared and hugging near...

20 MINS TO TOWN, BLUEBERRY POTENTIAL - 25 ACRES FOR ALL YOUR RURAL PURSUITS

89 West Lanitza Road, Lanitza 2460

House 0 0 $195,000

THIS lovely private 25 acres is split into two blocks - 19 acres on West Lanitza Road and a further 6 acres in the bush off Curlew Drive. Boasting a dam, gravel...

ACT SWIFTLY - COTTAGE ON SMALL ACRES JUST A SHORT DRIVE TO TOWN

1172 CLARENCE WAY, Whiteman Creek 2460

House 2 1 3 $199,000

WE have already been in touch with several buyers who have told us they want acres less than 20 minutes from Grafton and interest is strong. This sparsely...

Reach For The Stars!!

3 Gemini Street, Junction Hill 2460

House 4 3 2 AUCTION

Positioned on a low maintenance, flood free block this brick and tile home is not to be missed. Situated at Junction Hill in the sought after Zodiac Estate this...

Entertainers Delight

12 Gleneagle Road, Waterview Heights 2460

House 4 2 5 $ 435,000

Set in the middle of a cul-de-sac this delightful family home offers more than what first meets the eye. Occupying just under 7,000sqm of fully fenced, private low...

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

A lazy $1.69m for this shed? They're not dreamin'

The Glebe tin shed that went for $1.69m.

Want your own shed? Nope, you can’t afford that.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!