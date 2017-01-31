38°
Expect delays as new highway takes shape

31st Jan 2017 5:30 AM
Page MP Kevin Hogan at the Pacific Highway construction site at Woodburn.
Page MP Kevin Hogan at the Pacific Highway construction site at Woodburn.

AS ROAD works continue on the Pacific Highway, motorists are reminded to expect delays, and Pimlico residents are asked for feedback.

Roads and Maritime Services advises motorists night work will be carried out at several locations this week as part of continuing work on the Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Highway upgrade.

Work to install line marking and signs at the Eight Mile Lane intersection with the Pacific Highway, Glenugie will be carried out tonight.

Work to widen the road shoulders, seal the surface and install signs will also be carried out at the Old Pacific Highway and existing highway, Glenugie between Wednesday February 1 and Saturday 4 February. Work at both locations will be carried out from 6pm to 6am, weather permitting.

Road surface improvements will be carried out at the Yamba interchange southbound on-ramp on Tuesday and Wednesday from 6pm to 6am. The southbound lane of the highway will be closed and traffic control will be in place. For the safety of workers and motorists the speed limit on the highway will be reduced to 40km/h and delays of up to five minutes can be expected.

Concrete for the temporary bridge over Shark Creek will be poured from Wednesday February 1 to Saturday February 4. Signs will be installed at the Cameron Street intersection with the Pacific Highway, Maclean on Monday and Tuesday this week.

Controlled blasting will be carried out at Tyndale this week but highway traffic will not be affected.

Work will be carried out from 7am to 5pm, the speed limit will be reduced to 60km/h in the area and delays of up to five minutes can be expected at both locations.

Work will start from Monday 6 February to permanently realign the Grafton turn off from Yamba Road at the Yamba interchange. Activities are expected to take about six months to complete, weather permitting.

Major work will also start next week on the six temporary roads to be built next to the highway between Maclean and Devils Pulpit. The side roads will ensure work on the highway can be safely carried out while keeping traffic moving through the roadwork zones.

Traffic control and reduced speed limits will be in place as the temporary lanes are built at Yamba, Harwood, Chatsworth South, Chatsworth North, Mororo and Iluka.

The speed limit will be reduced from 60km/h to 40km/h for the safety of workers and motorists. Motorists may notice increased truck movements in the area during work and are encouraged to drive with caution.

There will be other temporary traffic changes along the project route to ensure the work zone is safe.

This includes traffic control on local roads and access roads where haulage along the project route is taking place or deliveries to project sites are required. Reduced speed limits and lane closures may be in place for access and may affect travel times.

Motorists are asked to follow the direction of traffic control, reduced speed limits and signs.

Residents living around Pimlico Road are reminded they have until this Friday to provide feedback to the proposed site compound to be built within the project boundary east of the Pacific Highway which will be accessed via Pimlico Road.

Feedback to the proposed site will help Roads and Maritime manage any specific concerns about the building and operation of the compound site.

For the latest traffic updates call 132 701, visit livetraffic.com or download the Live Traffic NSW App.

Topics:  pacific highway pacific highway upgrade roadworks

