MOTORISTS travelling on the Pacific Highway today are advised to allow extra travel time.

The highway will be temporarily closed in both directions for blasts to take place at Tyndale between 1pm to 3pm.

An exlusion zone will be established around the blast site. Traffic wll be stopped to prevent access to the exclusion zone and ensure the blast can be conducted safely.

A delay of up to 10 minutes may be experienced.

For the latest traffic information visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.

>> SEE ALSO: Out of control bushfire near Pacific Highway