Expect heavy return-to-school traffic this weekend

THE NSW Transport Management Centre has warned motorists to beware of major traffic congestion due to return-to-school traffic this weekend.

Several locations including Coffs Harbour and Harwood were listed as potential hotspots along the Pacific Highway that could experience serious delays.

"Motorists are warned that heavy traffic is expected again on major highways as holiday makers return for the start of the 2017 school year," TMC senior spokesperson David Wright said.

"High traffic volumes and lengthy traffic delays are expected on the North Coast, particularly around Warnervale on the M1 Pacfic Motorway, Newcastle, Macksville, Coffs Harbour and Harwood."

Lenghty delays are also expected approaching both the Sydney International and Domestic Airport over the weekend with peak times expected to be between 7am - 11am on both days, and on the Princes Highway on the South Coast at Berry, Nowra, Albion Park and Batesman Bay.

For the latest information on heavy holiday traffic and incidents on the state road network visit.www livetraffic.com or phone the Traffic Information Line on 132 701. For information or to plan your journey via public transport visit www.transportnsw.info.