Expect the unexpected at Maclean Hotel

CHANGES: Mark Kirland, Jack McIntyre, Monique Barrowcliff and Zoe Jamieson - the new team at the Top Pub in Maclean.

IF there's one thing that Jack McIntyre knows how to do, it's how to manage pubs, and he is hoping to bring his wealth of experience to the Maclean Hotel.

After moving all over Australia and managing pubs for most of his life, Mr McIntyre said the thought of relocating to a friendly town close to his birthplace of Lismore was an opportunity too good to miss.

Jack and his wife Monique Barrowcliff took over the lease of the hotel just over three months ago, and have been hard at work to bring something new to the pub and the town.

"Ever since I've started, the days of the heavy drinking and trouble are gone, and good riddance to it," he said.

"Family-friendly environments are where pubs are going, with good food and entertainment. That's where it's headed."

Along with making the Maclean Hotel a family destination, Mr McIntyre said he hoped to try some different events that locals might not expect to find at the hotel, such as wine tasting.

"I hope to change people's minds in their expectations of what they think about a country pub," he said.

"If you don't try these things you'll never know, and it's good that people don't have to travel too far to do something different. Nothing ventured, nothing gained I think, so we're keen to try a few different things and see how they go."

Mr McIntrye said live music will be one of the directions he hoped he could take the pub towards, and give musicians a chance to make a name for themselves.

"We will have live entertainment on Fridays and Sundays and with the bands we're trying to keep it as local as possible," he said.

"It's a bit of a dying thing but we're sort of going along the right way with it, and we're keen to get some live music back and get some of the young kids to have a crack."