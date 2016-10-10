32°
Sport

Twin centuries as Lower Clarence blast away Port Pirates

Matthew Elkerton
| 10th Oct 2016 1:27 PM
Wanderers heavy hitter Brandon Honeybrook impressed in his long-awaited return to representative cricket posting 114 not out for the visiting Lower Clarence Cricket Association side.
Wanderers heavy hitter Brandon Honeybrook impressed in his long-awaited return to representative cricket posting 114 not out for the visiting Lower Clarence Cricket Association side.

COUNTRY CRICKET: Lower Clarence have kicked off their 2016 Country Plate quest in style defeating Port Panthers Pirates by almost 200 runs in their round one clash at Port Macquarie.

A strong showing with the bat from Lower Clarence veteran Darrell Simmons (101) and Brandon Honeybrook (115*) anchored the visitors to what proved to be an insurmountable 3-344 off their 50 overs.

Simmons led from the front alongside opening partner Nathan Ensbey (43), playing a controlled innings to set a strong platform for the Lower Clarence middle order.

The openers put on 135 runs before Ensbey was caught out bringing Doug Harris to the crease. After piling on another quick 30 runs Simmons was the next to fall with the visitors at 2-165.

Harwood&#39;s Darrell Simmons wound back the clock as he scored a representative century opening the batting for Lower Clarence.
Harwood's Darrell Simmons wound back the clock as he scored a representative century opening the batting for Lower Clarence.

 

Enter 'Bear' Honeybrook. The devastating batsman was promoted up the order in his representative recall by captain Luke Many to give him a chance to prove his wares.

Heading into his first representative cricket match in more than two seasons, Honeybrook said his nerves were hard to contain but once he got to the middle it all washed away.

It was not power hitting from the get go, with Honeybrook playing a controlled innings picking the bad ball and finding the gaps in the Port infield.

"It was a good surface and the outfield was really quick," he said. "Darrell had really set the platform early for us which gave me the opportunity to play how I wanted to.

"I played myself in and tried to build an innings until we brought up the 200 runs just before the 40-over mark."

Once the cheer went up for his half-century Honeybrook flicked the switch and turned on the Port bowlers.

Within 12 scoring shots the Lower Clarence bench were up again, this time for his hundred.

Honeybrook along with Ben McMahon (44*) added 138 for the fifth wicket partnership in a touch over 10 overs as the visitors blasted their way to the association's biggest total in representative cricket this decade.

Lower Clarence recorded a dominant 3-344 off their 50 overs against Port Panthers Pirates at Port Macquarie.
Lower Clarence recorded a dominant 3-344 off their 50 overs against Port Panthers Pirates at Port Macquarie.

The visitors were also quick to impress with the ball in hand with the opening combination of Honeybrook and Hayden McMahon claiming two scalps each while a miserly Daley Durrant finished with figures of 1-7 off his four overs.

Up and coming representative cricketer Dylan Causley (1-20) acquitted himself well while Jacob McMahon jagged a couple of wickets before falling victim to an ex-baseball representative.

"They had this one bloke who came out and hit eight sixes off his first 11 balls," Honeybrook said. "he just took to Dougy Harris and Jacob a bit.

"Jacob really impressed in the field, he took three good catches at mid-on and then backed it up with his bowling."

Lower Clarence will now meet Macquarie Hotel in the second round - the side they fell to in last year's Country Plate competition.

With the right mix of experience and youth in the representative side Honeybrook believes they are a chance of going all the way to the finals which will be hosted on Clarence Valley soil in December.

"I think we have the side to do it," he said. "It just comes down to who is more prepared on the day."

With Honeybrook being one of the first to order a Dead Eye cricket bat from local bat maker Adam Elliott, there was thought this could be the first t-shirt winner. But an errant toe-guard still waiting to be placed on the willow meant Honeybrook had to use his old New Balance stick, which may just get some more time at the crease this season.

"I'm hoping this won't be the first and last century I hit this season," he said. "I will still have a go for the t-shirt."

