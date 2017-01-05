Exposing kids to soft porn advertising isn't good: OPINION

Sexual images are being used to sell all manner of items these days.

WE LIVE in a world awash with soft pornography, but you still don't expect it shoved in your face when walking with your children in the shopping centre.

This is the experience I had during a recent pre-Christmas expedition.

Sitting in the shop window were triple life size posters of women in extremely sexually suggestive poses, gazing out at the passers-by, looking like they were ready to jump into bed with the next man that came along.

Quickly I distracted my kids with something random in the other direction.

These were not elegant images celebrating the female form.

They were not healthy women enjoying their femininity with grace and joy.

They were models schooled in how to project sexuality and sleaze into the lens, which doesn't value women or men.

One of the lingerie market's leaders, Victoria's Secret, has led the charge to normalise what would have been many years ago the kind of gear you'd buy in a sex shop.

Clever marketing and publicity has made the brand a licence to print money, so shareholders love it.

But, to me, it's designed exclusively to objectify the female form into a male fetish item.

If that's what the market wants, it says a lot about us.

But do we ever stop and wonder what kind of impact it could be having on young children?

Some boys as young as 12 are becoming addicted to online pornography.

By the time they get around to their first sexual experience with a partner they think aggressive sex is normal.

Not bringing qualities of intimacy, trust, and care into such a sacred space.

Meanwhile, girls practice pouting and posing lewdly as a way to garner attention from boys.

This is an issue which should unite both mainstream feminists and the men's movement.

And don't give me the fake libertarian argument that women are somehow "free" in doing this.

Common sense mums and dads know in their bones that young boys shouldn't have their understanding of sexuality confused by women projecting sex so vividly.

They also don't want their daughters to be schooled in such suggestive behaviour.

It's not just lingerie, though.

Soft porn images have become the new normal of efforts to sell all manner of things.

Sadly, it seems marketers are taking their cue from the increasingly normalised pornography industry wherever possible.

After all, sex sells.

But using sex to sell doesn't ask what we want to become as a society, it just titillates our basest instincts.

And what kind of society are we creating when we aren't honouring our children's well-being as one of our highest priorities?

Instead, it seems we're all too busy getting off.