Extra police on the beat for Jaca Thursday

POLICE will be out in force on Grafton's streets tomorrow to ensure one of the biggest days on the Jacaranda Festival runs smoothly.

Grafton duty officer Inspector Jo Reid said extra officers would be deployed throughout the day and into the evening, to target anti-social behaviour and alcohol-related crime.

Last year, a man was glassed with a bottle during a violent Jacaranda Thursday confrontation in Market Square, leaving him with a 10cm laceration to his face and neck.

"We want people to enjoy the Jacaranda Thursday public holiday this year, but enjoy it safely," Ins Reid said.

"You can see increase of tourists in town, and we want them to have a memorable time too, and not one marred by anti-social behaviour."