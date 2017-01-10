'Extreme' heatwave to hit Grafton this week

IF YOU'RE not a fan of the heat, it may be time for a quick holiday to Tasmania.

From today, the Clarence Valley won't dip below 21 degrees until Sunday at the earliest.

Weatherzone meteorologist Rob Sharpe said this, coupled with temperatures substantially higher than long term-average, meant the Clarence Valley would officially be in a heatwave from tomorrow.

"Later in the week it is potentially an extreme heatwave, which is the highest threshhold,” he said.

"For inland areas we are likely to see extreme heatwave conditions.”

Today will see a sweaty top of 36 degrees in Grafton, but air conditioners will start working in overdrive from tomorrow with a forecast of 38 degrees.

Saturday will see the worst of the heat, with the mercury set to shoot up to 42 degrees in Grafton, and a muggy 35 degrees expected in Yamba.

Mr Sharpe said the expected temperatures wre a long way from average temperatures - in Yamba the long-term maximum average is 26.5 degrees, while Grafton's average maximum is 30 degrees.

There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms through the week, but don't expect them to provide much relief until a cool change pushes through on Sunday.

"It is going to make conditions very uncomfortable, particularly for sleeping,” Mr Sharpe said.

"In Yamba sea breeezes will help cool things down on the Saturday, but inland areas will see westerly winds on most days.”

"I daresay everybody will be hanging out for the cool change coming on Sunday.”