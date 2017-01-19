28°
Facebook bans ads for pregnancy services

Jackie Sinnerton, The Courier-Mail | 19th Jan 2017 10:53 AM
Midwife Amanda Bude is having difficulty advertising on Facebook as they continue to ban photos of fully dressed pregnant women. Amanda is pictured working with Haley Hughes, who is 9 months pregnant, on a hypnotherapy birth.
Midwife Amanda Bude is having difficulty advertising on Facebook as they continue to ban photos of fully dressed pregnant women. Amanda is pictured working with Haley Hughes, who is 9 months pregnant, on a hypnotherapy birth. Tara Croser

ADVERTISEMENTS with baby-bump photos are being deemed too offensive for Facebook, sparking an outcry from health advocates who say pregnant bodies should not be censored.

Providers of pregnancy therapies and childbirth education classes report their ads, illustrated with fully clothed pregnant women, are being rejected by site regulators with the argument they are promoting adult, sexual services.

Midwives Australia spokes­woman Liz Wilkes said she was aware of num­erous instances of the banning of bumps by Facebook.

"I have heard of many cases where ads for anything to do with birthing have been considered a problem," she said. "How can photos of pregnant women and their tummies be considered disgusting? Pregnancy is a normal part of life and should not be censored in any way."

HypnoBirthing, baby massage, pregnancy yoga and pilates coaches have been shocked to be told that their innocent, paid ads were provocative and violated the site's guidelines.

"First it was breastfeeding mums and now it's baby bumps," Gold Coast midwife and HypnoBirthing expert Amanda Bude said.

"How could something as natural and beautiful as a pregnancy ever be linked to anything sleazy? I was sent an abrupt message about my ad for HypnoBirthing services to help women have a calm and comfortable birth.

"The rejected ad contained a photo of a beautiful, pregnant woman sitting relaxing and holding her tum­my. She was fully dressed.

"I had to challenge ­Facebook and eventually had the decision overturned but many colleagues report that they have had trou­ble with similar ­advertising."

The advertisers were told their pictures were “provocative” and violated the site’s guidelines.
The advertisers were told their pictures were “provocative” and violated the site’s guidelines. Facebook

Maternity Consumer Network advocacy director Alecia Staines runs pregnancy yoga classes and says she has had her ads, with photos of mums-to-be doing her classes, banned from the site.

"I was told it was due to 'nudity' but the women were wearing yoga pants and tops. When I questioned it, I got banned for 24 hours."

Haley Hughes is nine months' pregnant and is stunned that anyone would think her baby bump was anything but beautiful.

"There is so much genuinely offensive things online that this just doesn't make any sense. Amanda is my HypnoBirthing coach and her ad is very professional and valid," she said.

A Facebook spokesman said: "Our team processes millions of advertising posts each week, and in some instances we incorrectly prohibit ads. Ms Bude's advert does not ­violate our ad policies."

News Corp Australia

Topics:  advertising facebook pregnancy

