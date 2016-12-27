Family fun on Yamba beach

FUN IN THE SUN: One of the creations at the Yamba Rotary Family Fun Day on Yamba Main Beach.

IF you fancy yourself as a whiz in summertime construction, or just want to enjoy a great day on the sand, Yamba Rotary have just the day for you.

The Rotary Club of Yamba will host their Annual Family Fun day on Yamba Main Beach on January 8, and if you're short on inspiration for your sand creations for the day, they've got an expert on hand from 7am.

Steve Machel is the resident sandologist for the day, and he will create a special design to inspire with nothing more than sand, water, a bucket, a butter knife and a brush.

Then it's up to you. In teams of four, the competition is on to create the best sand design. You can create a car, sea creature, space creatures, and even the traditional sandcastle. There are trophies for the winning teams in both under seven and over seven, and only natural items found on the beach can be used.

Entry for the competition is $5 and the day always attracts a big crowd, so arrive early to reserve your space. Registration starts at 9.30am with competition beginning at 10.

There will be a sausages and steaks available from Rotary and the beach kiosk is open. The day is supported by the Yamba Surf Club and nippers.