37°
News

Farmer shares wisdom on the happiness of chooks and men

Gina Lopez | 4th Feb 2017 10:00 AM
EGG-CELLENT: Farmer Jack Gallagher with his grandsons.
EGG-CELLENT: Farmer Jack Gallagher with his grandsons. Melinda Stanley

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

HALFWAY Creek farmer Jack Gallagher remembers a time when there was no electricity in his home.

Farm life was rich with experience, family cooperation and happiness. In a time where we work so hard for things we don't really need, it is a reminder we do not need much to be happy.

Studies on happiness by the World Happiness Report show that after basic needs are met, there is little correlation between more money and happiness.

We have so much in the first world; sometimes it becomes hard to see it.

We become expectant and our experiences relative to the wealth we hold.

Mr Gallagher says he would return to the "good old days” any time; no electricity, little money, just living from the land, sharing the workload and love.

Although they worked all day, life was connected.

His mother sold eggs at market in the 1940s and his father was a sheep and cattle farmer, so there was always something to do on the farm.

Now well into his 70s, Mr Gallagher has lived a rich life, full of all different types of wealth.

Until seven years ago he travelled the nation as a racehorse trainer, but it was not as satisfying a career as it seemed.

"The horse racing industry, from my experience is not a happy industry,” Mr Gallagher said.

"No matter what they get they want something more.”

Once he felt he was too old for this high pressure pursuit, the Halfway Creek resident moved into chicken and honey.

He now has 100 beehives and 500 chooks, and sells his produce at the Yamba Farmers Markets.

"We have substantially increased the number of chickens we have to be able to provide Yamba with the eggs they require,” he said.

"We still always sell out and are always looking at how we can increase what we produce, without compromising the lives of the chicken or the quality of the eggs.

"(But) the attitude of the customers (at the markets) is better than any market we go to. Even when I run out of eggs the customers say they will be there earlier next week; they understand that we are a small scale farmer and respect the nature of farming.”

Speaking of respect, Mr Gallagher highly values the relationship with his animals, something that was passed down by his parents.

Now, he sees it as a key part of farming.

It is clear the chickens have good life at Halfway Creek, allowing anyone to pick them up and give them a hug.

"My mother had a great relationship with the birds,” Mr Gallagher said.

"A happy chicken produces a good egg.”

Get your fresh eggs from Mr Gallagher at the Yamba Farmers Market every Wednesday from 7-11am.

Grafton Daily Examiner
Farmer shares wisdom on the happiness of chooks and men

Farmer shares wisdom on the happiness of chooks and men

HALFWAY Creek farmer Jack Gallagher remembers a time when there was no electricity in his home.

CUTTING EDGE: Quirky barber brings funk back to Skinner St

Megan Glass of Get Chopped in South Grafton

Get Chopped epitomises Skinner St rapidly growing eclectic vibe

Family restores 140 years of history

John Maxwell with the graves of his forebears, with one being 140 years old, on a property in Upper Kangaroo Creek.

Descendants restore family graves to keep history alive

Chicken lays what may be the strangest shaped egg ever

Donna Law from Lower Clarence found this elongated egg in her chicken coop this week.

What a crack up!

Local Partners

CUTTING EDGE: Quirky barber brings funk back to Skinner St

Get Chopped epitomises the eclectic vibe turning Skinner St into a go-to destination for local and visiting shoppers.

Family restores 140 years of history

John Maxwell with the graves of his forebears, with one being 140 years old, on a property in Upper Kangaroo Creek.

Descendants restore family graves to keep history alive

Comedy with extra cheese

Paul Fenech is taking his TV series Fat Pizza on the road for a series of live shows.

Fat Pizza and Housos are coming to town

One of the top five car collections in the world

A 1950 Alvis TB14 Roadster is a highlight in the museum.

Gosford home to largest, privately-owned classic car collection.

Friday night 'panda'monium at Memorial Park

CAN DO: Kung Fu Panda 3 will be screening at Cinema Under the Stars in Grafton on Friday night.

Free family movie under the stars

Band takes on the 21st century

The Charm, The Fury produce a acidic new album

Kylie Minogue breaks off engagement with Joshua Sasse

Kylie Minogue and Joshua Sasse pictured at the Ivy restaurant in December in London. Picture: Mark Milan/GC Images

"Josh and I have decided to go our separate ways"

This guy's gardening's real McCoy

Michael McCoy hosts Dream Gardens.

One of the country's leading landscape designers set for TV

Imminence produce sonic outbursts

Immenence have a produced a new sound and a new album. Photo Contributed

"I've lost count over how many times we started over.”

Kylie Minogue splits with fiance over suspicions he cheated

Kylie Minogue was reportedly suspicious of Joshua Sasse’s relationship with glamorous Spaniard Marta ­Milans. Picture: Instagram

Kylie breaks off engagement with fiance over suspicions he cheated

John Laws savages Steve Price: 'Go f--- yourself'

Broadcast legend John Laws has used his golden tonsils to blast Steve Price.

The colleagues have been at war for more than a decade.

The Aussie teen who 'flips a bird' on Hollywood red carpet

Alstonville local Nicholas Hamilton will be seen in some exciting film projects this year including the hyped remake of Stephen King's IT.

Nicholas Hamilton is currently at the SAG Awards in Los Angeles

SUPERB COMMERCIAL SITE IN ILUKA

60 - 62 Spenser Street, Iluka 2466

Commercial TRUSTEE SAYS SELL ! This unique two lot corner property is set ... Auction

TRUSTEE SAYS SELL ! This unique two lot corner property is set on a 2,023 m2 prime commercial site, zoned B2-Local Centre at the gateway to Iluka`s CBD.

The Ultimate Beach Lifestyle

1/40 Beachside Way, Yamba 2464

House 3 1 1 $419,000

Only a stones throw to Pippi Beach and an easy stroll to Yamba's CBD and restaurants this modern and stylish single level villa is set in a high quality secure...

PERFECT FIRST HOME OR HOLIDAY COTTAGE

10 Church Street, Harwood 2465

House 1 1 $165,000

DECEASED ESTATE! Set on a level 493m2 corner block in the riverside village of Harwood. This unique one bedroom weatherboard cottage is a renovators dream...

Breathtaking Water Views

28 Taine Court, Yamba 2464

House 4 4 2 $1,095,000

Superb Design and Breathtaking Waterfront Position Offering the ultimate in waterfront living. This magnificent quality built family home is prestigiously...

Peaceful and Tranquil Setting

9 The Selection, Gulmarrad 2463

House 4 2 3 $469,000

This quality family home is located in the rapidly growing area Gulmarrad, just minutes to Maclean, Yamba and the beautiful beaches at Brooms Head. In recent...

Superb Views On Yamba Hill

1/5 Church Street, Yamba 2464

Unit 3 3 $825,000

If spectacular ocean views and location is what you are looking for then look no further. This generously sized split level 3 bedrooms unit located high on Yamba...

HOMESTEAD ON 3 WATERFRONT ACRES

12 Old Murrayville Road, Ashby 2463

House 4 3 4 $675,000

MOVING CLOSER TO FAMILY - HIGHLY MOTIVATED This immaculately presented character homestead is set on a three acre waterfront block in a private rural...

1265sqm Medium Density On The River

34 Marandowie Drive, Iluka 2466

House 3 3 4 $595,000

For those looking for something a little different this home is situated on a huge block of land overlooking the North arm of the Clarence River. The home is...

Nice Unit At An Affordable Price

2/10 Hammond Street, Iluka 2466

Unit 2 1 1 $265,000

With prices climbing this single level 2 bedroom villa offers outstanding value for money. Easy, low maintenance living in a very well presented complex of only 3.

Clarence Riverfront Farm

1775 Pacific Highway, Ulmarra 2462

Rural 0 0 Auction

Mid-sized acreages located on the river are a rare find in our region, particularly ones which have a full spectacular water view like this one. Located on the...

ROOM FOR RENT: Airbnb market takes off in Toowoomba

Airbnb places are popping up faster than ever before in Toowoomba

THEN AND NOW: Historic Ipswich house priced at $1.25M

HISTORIC: 'Elamang', an Ipswich house built in 1895 is up for sale for the first time in 30 years.

It was once owned by Rex Cribb, executive at Cribbe and Foote.

Underbelly at Buderim? Not just yet, at least

UNDERWORLD RUMOURS: Jonathon LaPaglia, left, and Matthew Nable in a scene from the TV series Underbelly: Badness. Talk of underworld identity Mick Gatto moving to Buderim has so far proven unfounded.

Talk of Mick Gatto buying on the mountain

What's to stop your house getting trashed like this one?

YOUR RIGHTS: How protected are you?

Sneak peek at $20 million apartment development

Altitude site plan by Harley Graham Architects.

Estate offers affordable, sustainable units and strong community

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!