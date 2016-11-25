30°
Farmer's cow sex, child sexual abuse 'destroyed my life'

Chris Calcino
| 25th Nov 2016 3:47 PM
Former Coffs Coast dairy farmer Allan Kenneth Brookes has been convicted of child sex offences and having sex with a cow.
Former Coffs Coast dairy farmer Allan Kenneth Brookes has been convicted of child sex offences and having sex with a cow.

THE victim of a Coffs Coast dairy farmer convicted of bestiality and child sex offences says workmates ridiculed him for being a "cow f**ker” when they learned of abuse done to him.

Allan Kenneth Brookes, 55, has been convicted of 17 charges including sexual assault against a boy and having sex with a cow.

The victim, now an adult, prepared a victim statement outlining the devastating effects Brookes had on his life - as well as cruel torment he was later subjected to when members of the Coffs community discovered the abuse.

They called him "cow f**ker” and rang his phone from unknown numbers, mooing like cattle to mock him for the abuse he suffered.

Eventually he could take no more and left his life in Coffs behind, along with everyone he once knew.

The man's partner fought back tears as she read his statement to Sydney District Court.

He said he loved school as a child and dreamed of becoming a chiropractor or physiotherapist, but those hopes were shattered when the abuse began.

He had nightmares, feared going to the toilet in any public place and was scared of male teachers.

"I had panic attacks and on occasions I would leave school between lessons to hide in the bushes alone,” he described.

He did not want to get close to any of his classmates for fear of them discovering his secret.

It was the same for his family.

"I was scared to tell them in fear of being kicked out of home and disowned,” he said.

"I was scared of not being believed.”

The man, whose identity has been protected, told the court he left school as soon as he was old enough to drop out.

Now an under-educated adult, he has no close friends and suffers regular bleeding from his anus, which he attributes to the abuse.

An addiction to alcohol and tobacco has gripped his life and he still suffers daily anxiety, panic attacks, suicidal thoughts and engages in self-harm, symptoms which only worsened once the long-running court case began.

He said keeping a job was difficult because he lacked confidence to face interview panels, became nervous around men who were dominant or in senior positions, and had to endure teasing once colleagues discovered his past.

"Once Allan was arrested and the news broadcast came on the television, people in my workplace quickly came to the assumption that I was the victim due to the fact that it was a small town,” he said.

He suffered similar mistreatment at a local pub.

"I was called a cow-f**king faggot and then laughed at,” he said.

"It was unbearable.”

The man said having sexual intercourse with his partner was a stressful process he could not perform without being plied with alcohol.

Even being touched triggers anxiety attacks and flashbacks, so he sleeps in a separate bed.

His partner broke down in tears as she read the man called himself a failure as a father to their young son, describing his inability to even change his nappy.

"I feel ashamed and dirty somehow when he is naked because of what happened to me,” she read.

"I don't feel comfortable holding him, giving him cuddles or saying 'I love you'.

"I hate being this way and blame the abuse for ruining my chances of being a good father to my son.”

Brookes, with short-cropped grey hair and a black jacket with upturned collar, sat with his eyes closed and chin rested on his chest for the duration of the statement.

"The abuse destroyed my life, my health, my education, my relationships and chances of being happy, financially secure and successful,” it continued.

"I believe I was the one who has been given a life sentence.

"Allan Brookes destroyed my life.”

Charges were brought against Brookes in 2014, but the victim and his family must wait until next year to learn what sentence Judge Chris Craigie hands down.

The matter was adjourned until February 20. Brookes will remain behind bars.

ARM NEWSDESK

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Topics:  allan brookes allan kenneth brookes bestiality child sex offence child sexual abuse coffs coast court cow sex dairy editors picks farm nsw district court

