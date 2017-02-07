Farmers' quad bike trade off: $500 for safety training

Quad bikes accidents are one of the leading causes of death and injury on Australian farms.

SAFEWORK NSW is offering farmers a $500 quad bike rebate if they are prepared to take in safety training and education program.

An industry group aiming to improve the safety record of quad bikes, recognised as one of the leading causes of death on rural property in Australia, will meet in Dubbo today to discuss the uptake of the rebate and other issues.

The Quad Bike Safety Industry Action Group is part of the NSW Government's $2 million Quad Bike Safety Improvement Program which is aimed at encouraging and supporting farmers to implement new safety measures that reduce quad bike injuries on farms.

The industry action group has a range of stakeholders including representatives from the motor vehicle manufacturing industry, rural sector, government and emergency services.

Today's meeting will discuss the status of the Quad Bike Safety Improvement Program, including take-up of SafeWork NSW's $500 quad bike safety rebate, participation in quad bike training and a quad bike dealer education project.

The executive director of SafeWork NSW, Peter Dunphy, said the industry action group plays a vital role in reducing the unacceptable level of quad bike-related injuries and fatalities.

"Quad bikes are a leading cause of death on Australian properties, with 220 deaths since 2001 and thousands more people seriously injured," Mr Dunphy said.

"Every fatality has an immeasurable effect on families, friends and communities.

"The Quad Bike Safety Industry Action Group has a critical role in developing, implementing and promoting quad bike safety activities that help us achieve our target of no quad bike-related injuries or deaths in NSW by 2022."

Members of the Quad Bike Safety Industry Action Group include SafeWork NSW, Local Land Services, Country Women's Association, Department of Primary Industries - Tocal College, NSW Farmers Association, Australian Workers Union, Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries, Australian Quad Distributors Association, Motor Traders Association, Westpac Rescue Helicopter and the Royal Flying Doctors Service

The $2 million Quad Bike Safety Improvement Program encourages and support land managers to adopt a range of harm prevention strategies to protect workers, family members and themselves.

As part of the Program, SafeWork NSW is offering rebates of up to $500 to implement safety measures aimed at reducing quad bike tragedies and injuries on farms, including helmets, operator protective devices, side-by-side vehicles, and training. The rebate is available until June 30, 2017 or until all funds are expended.

Visit the Quad Bike Safety Improvement Program webpage for more information or call 131 050. Click here to apply for SafeWork's $500 rebate.