Fatal crash a 'freak accident'

The bike involved in a fatal collision with a truck on the Ferry park turnoff on the Pacific Highway near Maclean is taken away.

A MACLEAN man has died in a tragic crash between a truck and a motorcycle at a "notorious" Pacific Highway intersection near Maclean.

Traffic was diverted away from the scene at the Cameron St intersection at Ferry Park for hours yesterday morning as emergency services worked to assist and determine what went wrong.

Police confirmed the motorcyclist, a 44-year-old Maclean man, died at the scene.

The truck driver was not injured but was taken to Maclean Hospital for mandatory drug and alcohol testing.

Detectives are still investigating the cause, although preliminary investigations indicate the crash, which took place about 6.15am yesterday, was a freak accident.

Grafton police duty officer Inspector Jo Reid said it appeared both the motorcycle and truck were initially stationary at the intersection on Cameron St, with the intention of turning south onto the Pacific Highway.

The motorcycle started to turn, but then stalled for unknown reasons in the middle of the highway.

Looking left to check the coast was clear, the 58-year-old truck driver from Townsend lost sight of the bike and believed it had taken off.

He didn't see it until it was too late.

Inspector Reid said the truck driver told police he initially thought something had fallen off the back of his truck.

"There appears to have been an issue with the bike, causing it to stop," she said.

"This incident really is the definition of a tragic crash."

Eye witness Jordan Walker, who was driving behind the truck yesterday morning on his way to work on the Pacific Hwy upgrades, didn't realise what had happened either.

"I was travelling behind the truck, and only saw a piece of guard fly up," he said.

"It was all pretty quick; I didn't realise what happened until I got out. I was behind the truck and still didn't even see."

A qualified traffic controller, Mr Walker rang the police to report the crash, and then assisted with directing traffic until authorities arrived to take over.

He told The Daily Examiner the fatal scene was at a notorious black spot, with the morning sun making visibility poor at that particular location.

"The sun is terrible at that spot at that time in the morning," Mr Walker said.

"My partner had a crash at the exact same spot. It's a prick of a spot, it really is."

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.