Father and daughter team farewell family business

FAREWELL: It's the end of an era for father/daughter team Nicky and Jim Fletcher, who have sold Pullens Produce.

CLOSE to 13 years ago Jim Fletcher walked into a fully functional cordial factory on Mary St in Grafton.

But he wasn't there to make cordial, and soon after the building became synonymous with Pullens Produce, a small business Jim had bought from founder Barry Pullen, to run with his daughter Nicky.

"I was living in London at the time and Dad rang me up and said, 'I'm thinking about doing this, do you want to come home'?," Nicky said.

"In the end I said 'yes, I'll... give you a hand'. When we moved in it was still set up as a cordial factory, so we could have walked in and started making cordial again. It was a big operation to set it up back then," she said.

Since then, more than a decade of hard work and dedication to great service has had the business and its customer base grow exponentially, which made Jim and Nicky's decision to sell the business all the more difficult.

For two weeks they have been involved in a transition period as they prepared to hand over the reins to another local family.

"It has been great. Not many people get the opportunity to work with their old man every day, and as much as I'm going to miss the place here and all our fantastic customers, coming to work with my dad every day is one of the things I'll miss most," Nicky said.

"It was a very hard decision for us... but the end of the day health and family is more important.

"I've got a young family at home so I'd like to be able to spend more time with them, and Jim (who is retiring) wants to spend more time with the grandkids. He'll be on pony club duty now."