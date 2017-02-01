How's the serenity? Residents plan to get noisy to block DA

THEY SHALL NOT PASS: Residents of Challinor and Queen Sts, in Grafton, are unhappy with a developer's plan for worker accommodation and possible low cost housing near their homes.

THE FEAR of their little community changing beyond recognition has the residents of Challinor, Queen and North streets in Grafton putting pen to paper.

The residents are responding to both a development application on exhibition with Clarence Valley Council until next Monday and the comments of its developer, Yamba builder Neil Garrard.

Mr Garrard has put in a DA to install accommodation for 150 workers on a block at 21 Challinor St, although he has previously advertised a DA for 18 or 19 residential units.

The DA for workers' accommodation was possible after the council changed its planning provisions last year to to allow more temporary accommodation to cope with the influx of workers for the boom in infrastructure construction in the area over the next four years.

The council's new planning regulations stipulate the temporary accommodation must be removed after an agreed period.

The residents who now joke about their street getting noisy when they get together to watch the grand final or have family celebrations, are threatening to get make a real disturbance over a plan which they believe will ruin what they have worked for years to establish.

A resident who has been most vocal in her opposition, Jayne Miller, said "everyone" had been happy with the original proposal for residential accommodation, but had misgivings about the new plan and was frightened by comments from Mr Garrard about pushing for "affordable housing" after the temporary accommodation was removed.

Ms Miller said a major concern was loss of property value.

"I've talked to a real estate agent and she said you can probably kiss goodbye to $30,000 off the value of your house," she said.

"I know that will actually put the value of some people's homes below the level of their mortgage."

She said the development also posed problems if the area, which was flood prone went under in a major inundation.

"It would put major stress on emergency services," she said.

"And who would get out first on the only road in and out of the development? The families who have lived here for years or the fly-in fly-out workers?"

The Daily Examiner asked other affected residents for their views on the DA.

Heather and Herbert Abele

"We live in Queen St and our place backs onto where they want to put this," Mrs Abele said.

"We're not against the plan for residential development, we bought here because it was a good area and that would add to it.

"But we are against the modules plan and any low income housing that comes after that.

"It's shown that people who build their own homes look after them better than if they rent them."

Mr Abele said he thought the influx of highway workers was "an excuse" for Grafton to develop low income housing, which would lower their property values.

Clinton Wormald

"I bought here for my young family to live in a quiet neighbourhood," he said.

"I'm a FIFO (fly-in fly-out) worker, so my wife will be alone for two weeks at a time.

"There's going to be an explosion of traffic in the street if these workers move in, which isn't great for a young family."

Mr Wormald said the development would impact his finances as well.

"I bought in with the idea to renovate and then flip the property over," he said.

"If the workers are here for another four or five years that's going to ruin that idea."

John Pepper

"It's a good idea, but why don't they put it closer to where the work it," he said.

"There's plenty of land around Heber St in South Grafton, there's an empty block near the caravan park. Why don't they use that?"

Dawn Jefferies

"My husband, Val, and I moved here when we were married 56 years ago," she said.

"I lost him eight years ago and now my family are worried about me living here if this goes through.

"They're worried about all the increased traffic and if this low income idea comes off what kind of people are going to be in the neighbourhood.

"I'd be happy to see new homes go in, but with low income housing, you know what that leads to."

Lance Brady

"The amount of traffic up and down the street is going to create a problem with dust for all residents in the street," he said.

"Even now the amount of dust and gravel that gets blown into houses is a problem. Imagine what it will be like when there 150 workers coming to and from work."

He said the work to widen Challinor St, had been sub-standard and created problems for residents.

"The road and footpath used to be level, now there's a channel running down beside the road," he said.

"We've all had to put pipes in and make the driveway go over them to the road."

Adam Thompson

"I have a young family and I was really happy to have 18 or 19 new families moving into the street, with more children for my kids to play with and getting to know their parents," he said.

"But this development, if it's approved, will put 150 strangers into the street.

"And then there's the uncertainty of the prospect of low income housing after that."

Mr Thompson said the statistics in the DA for traffic didn't add up.

"They're saying there will hardly be any difference in the traffic for 19 homes and 150 workers.

"Say that's two cars per house, that's 38 cars. Even if they're transporting workers for their shifts, that's 61 trips. There's a big difference in those figures."

He was also concerned about the time frames of the development.

"Just with the new jail, the original time frame was to have it finished by 2019, but just a few months later it's blown out to 2021," he said.

"The council says these modules have to come down in a certain time, but what's to stop them getting an extension some time in the future?"