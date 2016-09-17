25°
News

Fears more NSW hospitals could be privatised

Chris Calcino
| 17th Sep 2016 6:00 AM
The Baird Government has invited the private sector to make submissions to run five regional NSW public hospitals.
The Baird Government has invited the private sector to make submissions to run five regional NSW public hospitals. FILE

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

HEALTH workers have lashed out at a surprise plan to privatise five hospitals across regional New South Wales, warning of job losses and a reduction in patient care.

They also fear the Baird Government's push for privately-run hospitals will be extended across more of the state.

Companies will be invited to submit tenders to operate currently-public hospitals in Maitland, Wyong, Goulburn, Shellharbour and Bowral as the government searches for savings.

It has already committed more than a billion dollars to expand and redevelop the five hospitals.

NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association general secretary Brett Holmes said privately-run health institutions were at higher risk of mismanagement.

"Private operators rely on shareholders, so are more concerned with profits than standards of care,” he said.

"We're extremely concerned about patient care in the long run, as no large private hospital operator has been prepared to agree to nurse to patient ratios anywhere in NSW.

"Without these, patient safety is dependent upon budget, and now profit, to determine staffing levels.”

Mr Holmes warned nurses and midwives had only been given a two-year guarantee on their working conditions and wages, with no opportunity to negotiate.

"There was absolutely no warning or consultation with the NSWNMA or our members prior to today's announcement,” he said.

Health Minister Jillian Skinner said only hospital operators with proven track records would be considered.

"Partnering with non-government hospital operators will allow us to maintain quality healthcare while delivering the best value for NSW taxpayers,” she said.

Labor's shadow health minister Walt Secord said the announcement came as a complete shock.

"On a late Thursday afternoon, the health minister drops a major policy shift without any warning or consultation,” he said.

ARM NEWSDESK

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Topics:  health minister, hospital, jillian skinner, nsw politics, privatisation, walt secord

Councillor reaction from election result

Councillor reaction from election result

AMID the satisfaction of winning a spot on the next Clarence Valley Council there were some disappointments and challenges facing the successful nine.

Norman May: our sports awards host with the most

Norman May with 1985 Daily Examiner Sports Star of the Year canoeist Bruce Pole and special guest John Sattler.

Vale Norman May: The Daily Examiner reflects on its star compere

It's time to Kick The Kilos with the Strava app

Kick the kilos dinkus

Here's three great walks to help kickstart the challenge

Strange Politics: Turnbull's crappy birthday party

STRANGE POLITICS: Nothing spells bad birthday for Malcolm Turnbull like having Pauline Hanson as a gatecrasher.

Pauline poops Mal's celebrations

Local Partners

It's time to Kick The Kilos with the Strava app

Join our team and do your bit for yourself and Clarence Valley in the Kick The Kilos Challenge starting tomorrow. Here's three great walks to get you started.

NEW HOME: Agents to the rescue for family of nine

RELIEF: Tanya Cone (middle) with her kids and McKimm's Real Estate property managers Regan Firth and Nadine Greenhalgh who helped find her family a home.

DEX article prompts property managers to help family find new home

Cougars excited to host Clarence NCF finals for first time

Coutts Crossing Cougars fielded a women's side for the first time in 2016.

Icing on the cake in breakthrough season for Coutts Crossing

Latest deals and offers

YouPorn and Pornhub sites blocked by Russians

YouPorn and Pornhub sites blocked by Russians

Pornhub and YouPorn, the biggest adult websites in the world, have been blocked in Russia. And things have become very odd.

Dwayne Johnson blessed by Hawaiian priest on Jumanji set

The cast of the Jumanji remake get blessed ahead of filming.

Cast of Jumanji remake blessed ahead of filming

Adam Hills and the Paralympic conversion

Adam Hills

The Aussie comedian tells of his love affair with the Games

Get on board with The Beatles: A doco for Fab Four fans

The Beatles pictured in Washington DC in a scene from The Beatles: Eight Days a Week - The Touring Years.

See inside the lives of the biggest rock stars of all time

Mark Wahlberg drops pardon request

Mark Wahlberg dropped his bid to be pardoned for assault conviction

Are Calvin Harris and Jennifer Lopez dating?

Calvin Harris and Jennifer Lopez are reportedly dating

Birthday tribute to Amy Winehouse

Amy Winehouse

Amy Winehouse's life was celebrated with fans on her 33rd birthday

Comfortable Family Home Centrally Located

170 YAMBA ROAD, Yamba 2464

House 3 2 2 $425,000

Attractive home with light and bright carpeted formal lounge, tiled formal dining area, electric kitchen with plenty of storage and family room warmed by wood...

Developer Clearance Sale

Lot 9 Deering Street, Yamba 2464

Residential Land Being just over an acre in size, this 4,195m2 parcel of prime ... $742,500 Incl.

Being just over an acre in size, this 4,195m2 parcel of prime industrial land in "Yamba Business Park" is ready to build on. With quality warehouses already having...

Developer Clearance Sale

Lot 7 Fairtrader Drive, Yamba 2464

Residential Land 4,962m2 of dual zoned industrial/commercial land in Yamba is almost unheard of ... $843,540 Incl.

4,962m2 of dual zoned industrial/commercial land in Yamba is almost unheard of but here's your chance! The sheer size of this lot alone provides a huge range of...

Developer Clearance Sale - FINAL STAGE!

Lot 6 Fairtrader Drive, Yamba 2464

Residential Land Industrial and commercial land in Yamba is extremely short in supply which ... $251,700 Incl.

Industrial and commercial land in Yamba is extremely short in supply which ordinarily may result in high pricing for what is on offer but the developer of "Yamba...

Affordable Water Views

2/1 Osprey Drive, Yamba 2464

Unit 2 1 1 $389,000...

Positioned in a quiet and conveniently located complex and enjoying uninterrupted views of Kolora Lake, this low set unit is perfect for those looking for the...

Contemporary Elegance On Top Of Town

2/9 Clarence Street, Yamba 2464

Unit 3 2 2 $950,000

Situated on one of the highest points of Yamba Hill and capturing commanding coastal panoramas, this stunningly presented townhouse style apartment offers a very...

King Sized Living

17 Abelia Avenue, Yamba 2464

House 4 3 4 $589,000

If it is extra space that you require, not just in living space but perhaps for the toys as well, then 17 Abelia Avenue is the property for you! Enjoying a...

Comfortable, Convenient and Affordable

3/40 Beachside Way, Yamba 2464

Unit 2 1 1 $375,000

Presented to perfection and enjoying a location that will have you within 5 minutes walk to town, the beach, or golf, this low set two bedroom unit is one with a...

2 Residences on 1,745m2

50 Wooli Street, Yamba 2464

House 5 2 5 Reduced to...

You can be all but certain that you won't find another property quite like this. Positioned just on the outskirts of Yamba's CBD, this property offers two...

Deceased Estate - MUST SELL

2/64 Acacia Cct, Yamba 2464

House 3 1 1 Reduced to...

Enjoying the quiet and sought after location of Acacia Circuit, this easy-care lowset duplex unit offers an outstanding investment opportunity or very comfortable...

NEW HOME: Agents to the rescue for family of nine

RELIEF: Tanya Cone (middle) with her kids and McKimm's Real Estate property managers Regan Firth and Nadine Greenhalgh who helped find her family a home.

DEX article prompts property managers to help family find new home

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction

Peppers Airlie Beach put on the market

ON THE MARKET: Peppers Airlie Beach is being for recievership sale by CBRE Hotels and PRD Nationwide Airlie Beach.

Peppers Airlie Beach is being offered for sale.

3500 jobs on the way with new $950 million resort

Residential, tourist, community, and open space on Hummock Hill Island.

PROPERTY developers plan to begin construction next year.

Claims of property collapse in six weeks 'silly' say banks

Residential and comercial buildings under construction in Sydney's CBD, Monday, June 2, 2014. House prices have suffered their largest monthly fall in five years, with the federal budget a likely contributor.

Fears raised that banks' overly cautious over foreign investment

When 223 relocatable homes are just not enough

The 18ha site of the relocatable home park.

Developers seek approval to expand relocatable home park