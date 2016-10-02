Ferries stopping for Bridge to Bridge

Bridge to Bridge racing will lead to the Ulmarra and Lawrence ferry services being suspended.

MOTORISTS are advised the Ulmarra and Lawrence ferry services across the Clarence River will be temporarily suspended this morning for the safe staging of the annual Bridge to Bridge Water Ski Classic.

The 108km race will be held on Sunday morning and for the safety of ferry users and event participants ferry services will be suspended from 9.20am to noon.

Motorists can use Grafton Bridge as an alternative and are advised to plan their journey, allow extra travel time and follow all traffic signs.

Electronic message signs will be in place on approaches to both ferry services to remind motorists of the changed traffic conditions.