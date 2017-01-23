Festival director joins stars at Sundance

ACTION: Wendy Gibbs, director of the Bent Bridge Film Festival, before heading off to the Sundance Film Festival in the US.

IF you needed any confirmation that the director of the Clarence's Bent Bridge Film Festival, Wendy Gibbs, takes her film-making seriously, this is it.

Ms Gibbs is currently in the United States attending the Sundance Film Festival. She plans to view five of the six Australian films screening during the 10-day festival, a celebrity-studded event that swells the town's population from 10,000 to 40,000.

"I'm going to miss the opening but I'll be at the closing party so I've got no idea who will turn up,” Ms Gibbs said.

"My husband bought me a selfie stick for Christmas with a tripod on it in case we see anyone famous.”

The retired sports club accounts clerk has been a film buff most of her life but only since retiring and moving to Grafton has she ventured into the industry.

A former Sydneysider, Ms Gibbs said the trip is an opportunity for her to satisfy her love of film while husband Ian will enjoy some skiing.

The couple have travelled to the US previously to complete the classic Route 66 road trip and for competitive racing.

"I used to race cars in Sydney and went to the US to compete about 10 years ago,” Ms Gibbs said.

That penchant for interesting pursuits inspired Ms Gibbs to enrol in an online screenwriting course in 2010.

"I used to write event reports for car racing so it's more factual writing that I'm interested in and screenwriting is like that,” she said.

While completing the course Ms Gibbs worked on her story every day for 12 months, having opted for a plot line close to her heart.

"It was about female car racing, Girl's Torque I called it,” she said.

"It's about 100 pages but working on it had it moments. Getting it just right so you can finish the story isn't easy.”

And while Girl Torque is yet to be snapped up a Hollywood producer, Ms Gibbs said the course had been invaluable.

"It's about learning to tell a story without all the frills and flowery prose,” she said. "You have to keep the story moving and keep the reader interested so it has to be a good story.”

Ms Gibbs has also ventured into the practical side of film making, undertaking a 12-month screen and media course at the Grafton TAFE campus.

"I've always been interested in films but never dreamed of making movies,” she said.

"It's okay to sit down and write something but trying to bring some physical construction to it teaches you a different side of story telling.”

Ms Gibb's newly acquired skills have afforded her the opportunity to write for other story-tellers, penning screenplays for local author Rob Clague's two books White Fella Dreaming and Desert of the Mind.

"They are with a Sydney producer I believe and may be floating around Hollywood,” Ms Gibbs said.

Ms Gibbs also stepped up when she saw interest in the Clarence Valley's regional film festival was waning after her arrival in the region.

"It didn't happen at all the following year so I thought how hard can it be to get it back up and running,” she said.

Despite her good intentions Ms Gibbs said the first year was a learning curve for her.

"We had a limo pick up the kids from the back of the Saraton car park, there was even a red carpet but we had sound issues. It didn't work at all so that was a bit of disaster,” she said.

But that didn't deter her and after some reflection the Bent Bridge Film Festival was born in 2013.

Ms Gibbs said it has since become a popular event on the region's cultural calendar. The festival was a hit last year with more than two hours of short films screening at the Pelican Playouse.

"Most of them were short documentaries from around the Clarence Valley, covering a diversity of topics from native bees, the ANZAC Ride and cycling,” she said.

Ms Gibbs said entries can be produced on anything from mobile phones to handycams and professional cameras.

"It just needs to have a beginning, middle and end and follow of some sort,” she said.

2017 BENT BRIDGE FILM FESTIVAL

The festival is open to any genre of film including drama, animation and music videos.

The competition has three categories: Best Open (25+); Best Youth (U/25); and Best Clarence Valley entrant. Judging will be by secret ballot 'people's choice' on the day. Entry is free.

Films must be under 20mins in length and been made in the past two years.

Entries close Friday, March 31, 2017.

Visit the Bent Bridge Film Festival website for entry forms and terms and conditions.