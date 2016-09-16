Fields of fireweed spread fear among farmers

FIST OF FIREWEED: Waterview Heights property owner Kevin Walter is battling an infestation of fireweed on his property.Photo Tim Howard / Daily Examiner

AN EXPLOSION of fireweed in Clarence Valley pastures has local landowners and weed control officers worried.

Waterview Heights property owner Kevin Walter said he has been shocked at the speed of an invasion of the poisonous weed onto his 140 acre farm and accommodation retreat off Hampton Rd.

Clarence Valley Council has the task of controlling the weed which is particularly dangerous for cattle and horses.

A council spokesman said their weed control officers said the warm and wet winter was ideal conditions for the weed to spread.

He said with the plant now in full flower it was too late to take control measures.

Mr Walter said he had noticed infestations of the weed all over the Valley.

"There's a lot of it around at the moment and it seems to be something you can't poison without killing off everything else," he said.

"Pulling it out by hand is good, but it's best to wait until after some rain so it's easy to get all the roots out at once."

He said cattle seemed to avoid it once they learned about the weed.

"I've noticed the mothers deter the calves from eating," he said.

"Once they've learned to avoid it they're good," he said.

Why is fireweed dangerous for livestock?

According to a NSW Department of Primary Industries factsheet fireweed contains pyrrolizidine alkaloids which cause liver damage in most animals that eat it.

Symptoms of pyrrolizidine alkaloid poisoning include: loss of condition, poor growth rates, weakness, abdominal straining and chronic scouring.

It can also result in the sudden death of apparently healthy animals that have grazed on infected pastures in the previous three to six months.

POOR PASTURE: Cows will move around in fireweed, but thankfully are reluctant to eat it if they have a choice.

The council said fireweed is a class 4 weed, meaning that while it has oversight of its control, landowners must deal with outbreaks on their properties.

One of the best methods of control is maintaining strong pasture growth as the weed prefers to recolonise broken soil.

It grows on a wide range of soil types, from high fertility, self-mulching clay soils to low fertility, acid, sandy soils.