Film about Bentley CSG projects is a 'David v Goliath epic'

SCREENING NOW: Film maker Brendan Shoebridge shooting his documentary The Bentley Effect.

LOCAL film The Bentley Effect will have its world premiere in Lismore this weekend, as a fundraiser for community renewable energy company Enova Energy.

The film is the tale of a Northern Rivers Community that defied a gas giant.

Enova Energy have teamed up with Half Smile Productions to co-promote the film.

Director Brendan Shoebridge said he is teaming up with Enova as they share the same environmental focus.

"I am thrilled to be rolling out the Bentley Effect with Enova as everyone knows that we must transition as quickly as possible to a clean energy future and Enova are going one step better by offering community-owned clean energy," Mr Shoebridge said.

The film follows the unrelenting struggle between the community and gas field industrialisation which culminated in the NSW government rescinding the CSG license for Bentley in 2015.

Enova Chair Alison Crook said the company is happy to support the film.

"We're proud to support it because as a genuinely community-owned renewable energy retailer, we're committed to making a difference", Ms Crook said.

The film was screened at the Byron Bay Film Festival and director Brendan Shoebridge was overwhelmed by the response.

"I was thrilled to receive the Best Byron Film Award and I'm hoping The Bentley Effect will now spread to everywhere it's needed," Mr Shoebridge said.

The film will screen at the Star Court Theatre tonight (Saturday) at 6.30pm.

Further screenings around the Northern Rivers will be announced in the near future and those interested can get information and donate at thebentleyeffect.com.

Further information about Enova Energy is available at enovaenergy.com.au.