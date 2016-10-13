22°
News

Fire permit conditions tightened due to dry weather

Caitlan Charles | 13th Oct 2016 4:00 PM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

DRY weather is forcing the Clarence Valley Rural Fire Service command to tighten conditions in which fire permits will be given.

Acting district manager Helen Dickson said they have been monitoring conditions very closely.

"We've been very careful of issuing permits that we don't believe will be able to be managed," she said.

"The ground is still dry under vegetation... the drought factor rating in Grafton and the Clarence Valley is severe and along the coast it's extreme.

"There is not a lot of moisture in soil. Everywhere else seems to be okay but the Clarence hasn't had enough rain."

Ms Dickson said because of this, the RFS is being very strict about who they will give fire permits to.

"The main thing they need to look at is the containment strategy will that stop the size and intensity of the fire," she said.

"No mineral earth, no containment strategy, we will not issue fire permit.

"If it's a big fire over hectares, it cant be a little creek line that's almost dry, it needs to be a really big wide containment line."

Ms Dickson added that the advertising the RFS did at the beginning of the season was working.

We really try to push that you need a permit and there are penalties," she said.

Ms Dickson added that if a permit is breached or a fire is lit without a permit, there is an investigation process if the person can be identified.

"We go through have a look at legislation breach, they might get a warning letter if they believe they haven't broken the law previously," she said.

Instances where people often light fires illegally are looked at more seriously.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  clarence valley nsw rfs rural fire service weather

Strong Aussie design saved plane crash couple

Strong Aussie design saved plane crash couple

AUTHORITIES looking into the crash of a light aircraft at South Grafton considering whether they will proceed with a full investigation.

Fire permit conditions tightened due to dry weather

The Rural Fire Services were fighting a fire at the Hogarth Range, near Casino. Flames climbing up tree trunks. Photo Mireille Merlet-Shaw / The Northern Star

While floods hamper the west, Clarence Valley's drought rating rises

Huge weekend of Clarence Valley entertainment

Grizzlee Train are just one of the superb live acts you can catch in the Clarence this weekend.

Surfing the Coldstream Festival leads weekend entertainment charge

GALLERY: The beautiful Clarence Valley skyline in pictures

No Caption

Check out this series of photos submitted by our Facebook readers

Local Partners

Fire permit conditions tightened due to dry weather

WHILE farmers in the west are dealing with floods, Clarence Valley is in the grip of a worsening drought and increased fire danger.

What a feeling: Showroom brings fashion parade to life

Reigning Junior Jacaranda Queen Laura Wall gets into the spirit of this year's fashion parade which will be held in the showroom at Grafton Toyota in South Grafton.

Jacaranda Fashion Parade changes up its catwalk with a new location.

Huge weekend of Clarence Valley entertainment

Grizzlee Train are just one of the superb live acts you can catch in the Clarence this weekend.

Surfing the Coldstream Festival leads weekend entertainment charge

Latest deals and offers

Huge weekend of Clarence Valley entertainment

Huge weekend of Clarence Valley entertainment

YAMBA'S Surfing the Coldstream Festival leads the charge in this big weekend live entertainment.

What's on the big screen this week

Tom Hanks and Felicity Jones in a scene from the movie Inferno.

TOM Hanks returns in the Da Vinci Code franchise.

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E7 - date to the death

The Bachelorette Georgia Love pictured at Luna Park on her double date with Rhys Chilton, left, and Sam Johnston.

Sam and Rhys finally have their showdown and four guys go home.

Bachelorette exodus: Georgia sends four bachelors packing

The Bachelorette Georgia Love at Luna Park on her double date with Rhys Chilton, left, and Sam Johnston.

SAM denies a near punch-up with Rhys during double date with Georgia

From Port city to sought-after designer on The Block

NO LIMITS: Darren Palmer never thought he would leave Gladstone let alone be a judge on one of the most popular TV shows in Australia.

A Q&A with Gladstone born and bred and The Block judge Darren Palmer

MOVIE REVIEW: Miss Saigon is a special cinema experience

Eva Noblezada as Kim in a scene from the movie Miss Saigon.

CAMERAS capture sell-out 25th anniversary production in London.

MOVIE REVIEW: Deepwater Horizon strikes a good balance

Mark Wahlberg in a scene from the movie Deepwater Horizon.

ACTION film is thrilling but also an emotive tribute.

Red hot sellers offering red hot small acreage package

26 King Parrot Parade, Gulmarrad 2463

House 4 2 4 Auction Friday...

The family is calling us to Bundaberg and we are super keen to join them now that they are too far away for a day trip! With a selling attitude like that comes a...

ALL OFFERS WILL BE CONSIDERED!!!

14 Coldstream Street, Ulmarra 2462

House 3 2 2 $ 269,000

Slices of history rich property are highly sought after and 14 Coldstream Street is certainly no different. Situated in the picturesque town of Ulmarra, this...

Refurbished Yamba Unit right in the CBD

7- 17 BEACH STREET, Yamba 2464

Unit 2 1 1 $307,000

Very attractive and private unit refurbished beautifully with the convenience of walking to everything. Just across the road you have cafes, grocery stores...

A Lifestyle Opportunity Awaits

255 Mylneford Road, Mylneford 2460

House 3 1 5 $ 435,000

Occupying approximately 15 acres (6.03ha) of flood free land this delightful property offers ample opportunity for those looking to create a lifestyle property.

WOOMBAH AT IT&#39;S BEST

552 Pottery Lane, Woombah 2469

Residential Land 0 0 $230,000

This 3.4 acre selectively cleared block has the lot! Superb privacy from its location at the end of a sealed road. The size of the block gives the feeling of...

Position, Presentation, and Price!

270 Yamba Road, Yamba 2464

House 3 2 2 $459,000

Presented to perfection, this low set modern home offers a very practical design and is so well located you'll be able to walk to the shops, medical centre, Kolora...

Deceased Estate - MUST SELL

2/64 Acacia Cct, Yamba 2464

House 3 1 1 Reduced to...

Enjoying the quiet and sought after location of Acacia Circuit, this easy-care lowset duplex unit offers an outstanding investment opportunity or very comfortable...

Perfect Place to Start!

76 Milton Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 3 AUCTION

Settled in the middle of Grafton's Westlawn precinct 76 Milton Street offers all the necessities for today's first home buyers. Having undergone a recent facelift...

Get It Sold!

3/19 Federation Street, South Grafton 2460

House 2 1 1 AUCTION

Low maintenance and flood-free with a stable tenant in place everything the savvy investor is looking for! Being one of six this fantastic lowset unit consists...

The Return Justifies The Investment!!

1 and 2/32 Kennedy Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

Looking for your next investment property or keen to start your portfolio? Well look no further, 32 Kennedy Street is waiting for you! With the rental market...

Sunshine Beach apartment voted best value holiday home

The one bedroom apartment is the perfect couple's retreat

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest

7-Eleven co-owner's $3.4m Noosa holiday home on the market

26 The Anchorage, Noosa Waters.

HOW much would you pay for a holiday home in Noosa Waters?

Reserve Bank makes decision on your interest rates

The unemployment rate fell, part-time work is growing, says the RBA

11 Sunshine Coast properties with water views for under $500k

Ocean views don't have to be just a dream