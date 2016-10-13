Fire permit conditions tightened due to dry weather

DRY weather is forcing the Clarence Valley Rural Fire Service command to tighten conditions in which fire permits will be given.

Acting district manager Helen Dickson said they have been monitoring conditions very closely.

"We've been very careful of issuing permits that we don't believe will be able to be managed," she said.

"The ground is still dry under vegetation... the drought factor rating in Grafton and the Clarence Valley is severe and along the coast it's extreme.

"There is not a lot of moisture in soil. Everywhere else seems to be okay but the Clarence hasn't had enough rain."

Ms Dickson said because of this, the RFS is being very strict about who they will give fire permits to.

"The main thing they need to look at is the containment strategy will that stop the size and intensity of the fire," she said.

"No mineral earth, no containment strategy, we will not issue fire permit.

"If it's a big fire over hectares, it cant be a little creek line that's almost dry, it needs to be a really big wide containment line."

Ms Dickson added that the advertising the RFS did at the beginning of the season was working.

We really try to push that you need a permit and there are penalties," she said.

Ms Dickson added that if a permit is breached or a fire is lit without a permit, there is an investigation process if the person can be identified.

"We go through have a look at legislation breach, they might get a warning letter if they believe they haven't broken the law previously," she said.

Instances where people often light fires illegally are looked at more seriously.