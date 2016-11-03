Fire sends smoke billowing over South Grafton

FIREFIGHTERS are battling a scrub fire that is sending a haze of black smoke over South Grafton.

The fire, at the intersection of Lillypool Rd and Bessie St, is on a block littered with rubbish, including industrial drums and old whitegoods.

Occasional pops and fizzes can be heard as the junk burns.

The block is alongside a timber yard and houses, and neighbours have armed themselves with hoses but the wind is blowing the fire away from their properties

A spokesperson for the Fire and Rescue NSW South Grafton station confirmed fire crews had responded to the blaze but said there was no cause for concern.

"It is only a bit of a rubbish fire on a property," he said. "There is nothing out of control, the fire is just in a hard to access spot for the crews.