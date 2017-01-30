Out of control fires send smoke over Valley

The RFS map showing the location of two fires burning in the Lower Clarence.

TWO fires are currently burning to the south of Brooms Head sending smoke over the Lower Clarence.

The fires, which are marked as out of control on the Rural Fire Service website, are at the Fannings Trail in Yuraygir National Park and Powells Gap Road at Candole State Forest.

The Fannings Trail fire is affecting 40ha, and is under the watch of NSW National Parks Service, and the Candole forest fire is 20ha in area, and is under the eye of Forest Corporation of NSW.

Both fires are under the "Advice" category for fire warnings.

For updated information about the fires visit http://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/fire-information/fires-near-me.