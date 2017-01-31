Firies continue to battle Sandon blaze

Giant plume from the Fannings Trail fire near Sandon east of Grafton lights up the midnight sky from the lookout at Brooms Head on Monday, 30th January, 2016.

BUSHFIRE smoke has been reported 250km away as a blaze near Sandon on the Clarence Coast continues to burn out of control.

The Fannings Trail bushfire has now burnt 300 hectares of mostly heavily forested terrain in Yuraygir National Park.

Fire authorities are continuing efforts to contain the Fannings Trail bushfire, as well as a smaller fire at Powells Gap Rd in Candole State Forest.

"There has been quite a lot of smoke from this bushfire with reports of smoke as far down the coast as Port Macquarie," a NSW Rural Fire Service spokesperson said.

Fannings Trail fire near Sandon east of Grafton on Monday, 30th January, 2016. Stephen Otton

"It has burnt around 300 hectares and is not yet contained. However no property is under threat."

The fire is under the jurisdiction of the National Parks and Wildlife Service who had 17 personnel activated at 8.30am this morning, and NSW RFS assisting with six firefighters and aircraft assisting with intelligence.

For updated information about the fires visit http://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/fire-information/fires-near-me.

The RFS map showing the location of two fires burning in the Lower Clarence. Adam Hourigan

MONDAY: Two fires are currently burning to the south of Brooms Head sending smoke over the Lower Clarence.

The fires, which are marked as out of control on the Rural Fire Service website, are at the Fannings Trail iand Powells Gap Road at Candole State Forest.

The Fannings Trail fire is affecting 40ha, and is under the watch of NSW National Parks Service, and the Candole forest fire is 20ha in area, and is under the eye of Forest Corporation of NSW.

Both fires are under the "Advice" category for fire warnings.