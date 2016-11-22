First look at private hospital planned for Valley

The artist's impression of the Grafton Specialist Centre that received a big response when it was posted on Facebook by local orthopedic surgeon Dr Sam Martin.

GRAFTON could get a major new medical facility based on an image posted on Facebook.

Grafton orthopedic surgeon Dr Sam Martin this week posted an artist's impression of a building carrying the name 'Grafton Specialist Centre'.

Writing "OK this is a bit exciting", Dr Martin described it as "the drawing for a development application which is soon to be submitted for a private hospital and consulting space adjacent to the Grafton Base Hospital".

When asked about the plans this week, he said he wasn't ready to say anything more at this stage and but was hopeful the development application would be submitted to the Clarence Valley Council early in 2017.

Dr Martin's post asked people to "like, comment or share if you think this will be a good thing for the Clarence Valley" and received a big reaction from Facebook followers.

The post was liked more than 900 times, shared 440 times and prompted nearly 200 comments.

Among the comments, Nikki Knibbs wrote, "Desperately needed. Let's hope the council don't block it!"

Other comments included:

Paul Bond: "Would be fantastic for Grafton."

Sheryl Rogan: "Looks good. Don't forget to have a nurse help you with the inside plan so it's functional."

Lindy Webb: "What a wonderful thing for the community. Congratulations on having such a wonderful vision Dr Sam."

Libby Read McPhee: "The valley needs it, will be interesting to see if it goes ahead."

Jan Morrissey: "A private hospital, and specialist consulting rooms badly needed in Grafton, let hope this all comes together.

Trevor McWhirter: "A great asset to the town, very excited to think we could have a new hospital that would look like this."

Sue Ashley: "One way to replace the corner pub."

Sonia Schweikert: "This will create more local jobs. Grafton needs this. So far to travel for some to Coffs and north and out west."