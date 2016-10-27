31°
News

Fisher who exploited Indonesian fishing crew fined $48,000

Chris Calcino
| 27th Oct 2016 6:00 AM
An Indonesian fishing crew has been underpaid almost $50,000.
An Indonesian fishing crew has been underpaid almost $50,000. Che Chapman

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A SUNSHINE Coast-based fishing company with ships working along the coast as far south as Sydney has been fined almost $50,000 for underpaying four Indonesian crew members.

Australian Wild Tuna, which recently changed its name to Stella Del Mare, copped a $43,200 penalty for underpaying the 457 visa workers a total of $43,481.

Company director and manager Angelo Maiorana was also ordered to shell out $5120 for his role in the underpayments.

Fair Work Ombudsman Natalie James said a portion of the fines would go directly to the crew members, who had already been partially back-paid.

"We treat underpayment of overseas workers particularly seriously because they can be vulnerable if they are unaware of their rights or reluctant to complain," she said.

The workers - three deckhands and an engineer - worked aboard two tuna fishing vessels, the Santo Rocco and the Challenge, in waters between Sydney and the Sunshine Coast between July 2012 and June 2013.

The Santo Rocco primarily docked in NSW and the Challenge usually docked in Queensland, although court documents do not give specific dock locations.

"The information we have is that the boats worked in waters off the East Coast from Sydney right up to the Sunshine Coast," a FWO spokesman said.

The underpayments ranged from $7113 to $12,604, resulting from a regular failure to pay employees' minimum wages and illegal docking of wages.

Record-keeping and pay slip laws were also contravened.

Judge Nicholas Manousaridis said Maiorana had promised his crew outstanding wages would be paid in full once the company's financial difficulties were resolved, but he acted unreasonably in believing he would be able to pay the shortfall.

The penalty imposed should "signal to the community not only the importance of employers complying with their obligations to pay the correct amount of wages; it should also signal the importance of employers complying with such obligations even at times when the employer's business faces financial stress," Judge Manousaridis said.

A Federal Senate inquiry in March labelled the exploitation of temporary work visa holders a "national disgrace" following a joint Four Corners and Fairfax investigation into widespread deliberate falsification of employment records - including the claim up to 60% of 7-Eleven franchisee staff were underpaid.

It prompted the SDA, the union for retail, fast-food and warehouse workers, to call on Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull to heed the inquiry's recommendations for reform across all industries.

"We can't allow this to be swept under the rug," SDA national secretary Gerard Dyer said.

"The prime minister has been completely silent in the face of overwhelming evidence of appalling exploitation that has been allowed to continue on his watch."

ARM NEWSDESK

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Topics:  angelo maiorana australian wild tuna fair work ombudsman fwo indonesia stella del mare tuna underpaid

Turnbull! It's time to stand up for regional Australia

Turnbull! It's time to stand up for regional Australia

We hope this gimmick gets your attention – desperate times call for unusual tactics.

Fisher who exploited Indonesian fishing crew fined $48,000

An Indonesian fishing crew has been underpaid almost $50,000.

Tuna fishing company fined almost $50,000 for underpaying crew

North Coast residents most likely to develop cancer

Figures attributed to an ingrained culture of risky behaviour

Miriam's family brings her back to the Muster

A cuddle for mum as Lilly Tasker hugs her mum Miriam Tasker with partner Campbell Lynne in the background. Miriam received a donor kidney, and Campbell gave one as part of a donor program, and the family, who form the band Country Heritage are playing at the Clarence Valley Country Music Muster.

Miriam's long journey back to country music

Local Partners

Gallery receives $70k funding boost

"THE NSW Government is committed to a resilient and vibrant arts and cultural sector."

WATCH: Junior Queen gets silver screen royal treatment

2008 Junior Jacaranda Queen candidates Elora Vest, Rachael Houlahan and Melista King are just a few of the girls who came together to share their stories and be a part of the new documentary Jaca Girls.

A right royal look at the Junior Jacaranda Queen competition

Tea party with the 'Queen'

TRADITION: 1955 Jacaranda Queen Stella Wilson sits with reigning 2015 Jacaranda Queen Charlotte White at last year's Jacaranda Afternoon Tea.

Meet the royal patyu in style

Making steps for 'Blacky' in Walk 4 Brain Cancer

Grafton locals are doing a Walk 4 Brain Cancer in Sydney for Robert Black.

Team Blacky aims to better $5000 to battle brain cancer.

Sound of Music star to compere An Afternoon at the Proms

This photo provided by Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment shows, from left, Chairmian Carr, as Liesl, Nicholas Hammond, as Friedrich, Heather Menzies, as Louisa, Duane Chase, as Kurt, Angela Cartwright, as Brigitta, Debbie Turner, as Marta, Kym Karath, as Gretl, and Christopher Plummer, as Captain Von Trapp, in a scene from the film, \"The Sound of Music.\" The 1965 Oscar-winning film adaptation of the Rodgers & Hammerstein musical \"The Sound of Music\" is celebrating its 50th birthday in 2015. To honor the milestone, 20th Century Fox is releasing a five-disc Blu-ray/DVD/Digital HD collector's edition, the soundtrack is being re-released, the film will be screened at the TCM Classic Film Festival in Hollywood later this month and to over 500 movie theaters in April. (AP Photo/Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment)

Saraton's rich history of stage and screen honoured in musical tribu

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E11 - top three battle it out

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E11 - top three battle it out

Georgia goes on single dates with Matty, Lee and Jake and says goodbye to one of them.

Jake left broken-hearted by Bachelorette break-up

Jake Ellis is one of the final three bachelors on The Bachelorette.

GEORGIA chooses Lee and Matty J as her final two suitors.

MOVIE REVIEW: Doctor Strange is out there in a good way

Benedict Cumberbatch in a scene from the movie Doctor Strange.

MARVEL'S new superhero takes viewers along on his mind trip.

MOVIE REVIEW: Jack Reacher sequel falls flat

Tom Cruise in a scene from the movie Jack Reacher: Never Go Back.

THE film's title Never Go Back should serve as a warning to fans.

The Bachelor contestants find love with each other

Former Bachelor contestants Megan Marx and Tiffany Scanlon have confirmed their relationship on social media.

MEGAN Marx and Tiffany Scanlon confirm relationship on Instagram.

Liam Payne wants to wed Cheryl Fernandez-Versini

Cheryl Fernandez-Versini and Liam Payne

Liam Payne reportedly wants to marry Cheryl Fernandez-Versini

Bindi Irwin 'honoured' to make MAXIM HOT 100 list

Wildlife Warrior named among Australia's most beautiful women

Escape to the hinterland

Lot 69 Ashby-Tullymorgan Road, Ashby Heights 2463

Residential Land The hinterland area of Ashby Heights is a great area to escape ... $127,500

The hinterland area of Ashby Heights is a great area to escape from the rat race and instead enjoy the privacy that this bushland retreat can offer. This 3.13 acre...

FAMILY DISPUTE FORCES URGENT SALE

Lots 5 Gordon Street, Palmers Island 2463

Residential Land First time offered in 40 years. The last opportunity to secure vacant ... Expression of...

First time offered in 40 years. The last opportunity to secure vacant land in the Palmers Island Village With only 2 blocks to choose from, you will have to be...

YOUR ACRES ARE AWAITING!

8 Zietsch Close, Warragai Creek 2460

Rural 0 0 6 $200000-$300000

Don't look a gift horse in the mouth They say'. When sellers say Let's go to Auction' you know that they are committed to a sale and there is nothing as enticing...

CENTRAL ESTATE LIVING IN YOUR 2016 BUILT HOME

1 O'Malley Close, Grafton 2460

House 3 2 2 FASTRAK

Would you like the benefit of owning an 2016 built home without the stress of building? To be able to move in and be settled before Christmas? 1 Omalley Close...

This one should sell itself...

33 Nairn Terrace, Junction Hill 2460

House 5 2 6 FASTRAK

NAIRN TERRACE is not a location like others. Its a streetscape of beautifully manicured lawns, quality low set brick homes, large allotments and for a select group...

Great Corner Block-On south hill.

1 William Street South Grafton, Elland 2460

House 3 1 1 $199,000

This 3 bedroom home is set on a corner block. Close to South Grafton Infants, Primary and High schools One block from local gym and indoor swimming pool. Close to...

Is there a better retirement position in Maclean?

32 Taloumbi Lane, Maclean 2463

House 3 1 1 $335,000

Taloumbi Lane, Maclean has always been one of those streets that allot of people want to live in. It has a gentle 2 minute walk to all of Maclean facilities and...

YOUR ACRES ARE AWAITING!

8 Zietsch Close, Warragai Creek 2460

Residential Land Don't look a gift horse in the mouth They say'. When sellers ... $200,000-$300...

Don't look a gift horse in the mouth They say'. When sellers say Let's go to Auction' you know that they are committed to a sale and there is nothing as enticing...

CREATE YOUR OWN DREAM HOME

Tucabia 2462

Residential Land 0 0 $80,000

Flood free 2101sqm (approx) allotment just waiting for you to build your very own designed home. The allotment has new colorbond fencing on two sides and adjoins...

OFF GRID LIVING

Tucabia 2462

Rural 1 1 $275,000

Wanting to escape the hectic town life and get back to basics, enjoy nature and become fully self sufficient, then this is a must to inspect. Predominately...

Unique riverfront home sells for almost $1M

SOLD: Ray White real estate agent Alan Bruchert has just put a new sticker on Maclean's most expensive house to sell in a decade.

Maclean's highest house sale this decade

Tough times in CBD: Woolies says goodbye Ipswich

Woolworths in the Ipswich Mall.Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

The last day of trading will be January 1

Look at me! Kath and Kim home up for sale

Kath and Kim from the iconic Aussie TV series.

'Crack open the Baileys and grab a box of BBQ Shapes'

Hinterland horse stud passed in for $8.25 million

UNREAL: This Maleny estate is incredible.

12-bedroom hinterland horse stud still available

Hit songwriter's Noosa mansion on market

SPECIAL PLACE: The Cintamani estate is going to tender, marketed by Tom Offermann Real Estate.

Is this Queensland's best property?

Kiwi siblings snap up Dotcom mansion for $32.5m

The new toy company owners of the Coatesville mansion want replace any controversy with positivity and fun. Photo / Barfoot and Thompson

The trio paid $32.5 million for the property in June