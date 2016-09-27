Fishers say they're still buying back jobs, despite claims

A NSW Government admission that it had made an historic error in its share allocation to fishermen is a first for the department, says an industry spokeswoman.

The general manager of the Clarence River Fishermen's Cooperative Danielle Adams has been a critic of the government's attempts to restructure the industry over the past 51/2 years.

"It was interesting to read their admission there had been a mistake made in the share allocation,” she said. "I think that's a first to see it explained that way.”

But she said the problem in the restructure came from DPI and not its political masters.

"We are aware the shares were poorly allocated by Labor,” she said. "The current governing party keeps reminding us that this current process is designed to mend the errors, but we can't forget it was Fisheries that made the error and the Fisheries hierarchy doesn't change when the government does. Is it fair and reasonable to force a current active fisher to buy back the shares that Fisheries poorly allocated?”

Ms Adams said the Agriculture Minister, Niall Blair, was also sending out contradictory messages.

"He denies fishers will have to buy back their jobs with the share allocation program,” she said.

"Then he says he's glad to see that fishers have taken up $2 million in low interest loans to buy shares, which they have to do to keep fishing.”

Ms Adams said the co-op had done its sums on the share allocation and cap of effort in the region's mud crab fishery.

"We found a fisher with a mud crab endorsement caught an average of about three tonnes a year,” she said.

"With a minimum share allocation of 125 shares he would be restricted to catching 750kg.

"Just to maintain his current level he would have to buy three more units of shares just to keep fishing at his current level and that could cost him $90,000 to $100,000.

"Of course even then he would not be getting the same return as he would be paying off a loan he had to take out to just to keep fishing at his current level.”

Ms Adams said this could translate into a loss of about $500,000 a year for the co-op.

A DPI spokesman said to ensure a viable and sustainable industry, existing shares need to be redistributed so fishers who need the most, have the most.

"The only way to do that without the government cancelling all existing shares and reallocating new ones, is for fishers to buy and sell those shares among themselves,” the spokesman said.

"We're making that easier for people with $16 million in subsidies, a marketplace to trade shares, low interest loans and grants for financial advice, and by buying out inactive businesses to free up shares for purchase.”