Fishing restructure a 'shambles'

ATTEMPTS to prepare fishers for the share trading program of the NSW fishing industry restructure are a shambles says a local industry representative.

Clarence River Fishermen's Cooperative general manager Danielle Adams, attended a mock or pre-trading share program session in Maclean on Tuesday, where she said it was obvious the NSW Department of Primary Industries was clueless about the direction it was taking the industry.

"Most attendees including myself left the session disappointed, angrier, dismayed, some distraught, and with many more questions than when we came," Ms Adams said.

The sessions were part of border-to-border training for fishers to prepare them for the opening of share trading.

A DPI spokesperson described the session as taking "fishers through the process of registering and participating in the preview market and focused on giving participants experience with the system - logging in, offering shares for sale, and placing bids to buy shares".

But Ms Adams said the training was far from satisfactory.

"The trainer was not from DPI/Fisheries, an obvious ploy to avoid having to answer pertinent questions," she said.

"The poor trainer was unable to answer the questions requiring answers from the fishers, so they can make informed critical business and financial decisions for their future."

She said the inclusion of mental health line numbers in the DPI's literature showed the department was aware of impacts it could have.

"On seeking further clarification individuals were told to call Beyond Blue or a mental health line," she said.

"Imagine calling the DPI line to gain clarification on your financial future and being told they don't have the answers but being given a mental health number to call instead - they are aware of the toll this process is taking.

"We have a real concern of the mental and physical well-being of our fishing fleet and the industry as a whole."

The DPI disputed that the training was inadequate and the trainer not experienced.

"The training sessions run by a professional trainer with previous experience working in the commercial fishery industry were held to help fishers prepare for a preview share trading market," the spokesperson said.

"The preview market will help fishers better under- stand the subsidised share trading market which will open next year, and which will reduce the cost of buying shares and make it easier for sellers to achieve the prices they want.

"Many share classes were very poorly allocated in 2007 under the previous Labor Government, with the total shares divided among all licence holders regardless of how much they fished.

"The current reforms will help consolidate access rights to give active fishers certainty in the fisheries they depend on for a living."