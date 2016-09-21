Valley beach patrols start for another season

THE September school holidays are upon us and that means one thing - the beginning of surf life saving patrols for another season.

From Saturday, nine patrol crews will take turns watching over the throngs of beach-goers at Yamba's Main Beach to ensure their safety on weekends as the weather continues to heat up.

In addition, council-employed lifeguards will be on duty at Main Beach every weekday through the three-week school holiday period, and the Yamba support jet ski will also be in operation.

Lifeguard Will Brighton puts up the flags for the start of the surf season at Yamba Main Beach. Adam Hourigan

Yamba SLSC club captain James Ryan said this year's crop of volunteer life savers were "super excited" for the season to kick off again, in what is expected to be a busy year.

"Everybody's keen and ready to all get back into it," he said.

Mr Ryan added that members of the public could assist the lifesaver by swimming on patrolled beaches between the red and yellow flags.

"And please, no surfboards inside the flagged patrol area," he said.

"We don't want any injuries."

For those thinking about joining the club, Mr Ryan said new patrolling members were always welcome.

"We do need more patrolling members so anyone interested in coming down and having a look at how things run is more than welcome," he said.

New members are encouraged to join up during club office hours -Mon, Wed and Fri from 9.30am-noon - for more information on membership categories and courses.