FOOTBALL: Courageous Bears roar to 2nd Division win

NCF 2ND DIVISON: Yuraygir United FC Bears took out the North Coast Football 2nd Division North title with an inspiring come from behind victory at Coutts Crossing's Wajard Park on Saturday.

Just 12 months after winning the 3rd Division title as Tucabia and now playing under a new banner, the Bears outfit showed they could more than match it with the higher tier opposition in their first season in the 2nd Division.

Composed almost entirely of players over 30, the Bears showed experience counted for more than youthful athleticism after repelling an early barrage from Majos Thunder in the decider.

Bears Zac Page (left) during the Clarence River men's second division soccer grand final between Majos and Yuarygir Bears at Wajard Oval Coutts Crossing on Saturday, 17th September, 2016. Debrah Novak

Despite the Bears having grinded themselves back into the contest, it took a swift counter attack competently finished off by Fraser Robinson to open the scoring late in the first half for Majos to lead 1-0 at the break.

But the Bears reversed the deficit in a stirring second half fightback, highlighted by a man of the match effort from winger Hoan Thanh Chien who provided for Rhys Armstrong to draw level before slotting away the winner with a brilliant volley off a corner.

Majos Fraser Robinson (front) during the Clarence River men's second division soccer grand final between Majos and Yuarygir Bears at Wajard Oval Coutts Crossing on Saturday, 17th September, 2016. Debrah Novak

The Majos attack was thwarted throughout the second half by a strong defensive effort from the likes of Mark Jones and Matt Dougherty, who implemented a gameplan to starve Robinson, in particular, of quality ball.

However, Majos started to apply plenty of pressure as they searched for an equaliser in the closing stages before Yuraygir, led by captain-coach Travis Armstrong, masterfully denied the opposition of possession in the final five minutes.

Several Bears players took their place on the field having just competed in the Hayden Grebert Memorial Bass Fishing Classic on Saturday morning - named after the former teammate who tragically passed away from diabetes in November last year, just two months after being part of the side's 3rd Division premiership win in 2015.

Others had their own personal reasons to lift on Saturday - as midfielder Kye Masters stressed to his players before the game "we are playing for sheep stations today".

Bryce Jones in possession for Majos with Yuraygir's Kye Masters and Rhett Cansdell in pursuit during the Clarence River men's second division soccer grand final between Majos and Yuarygir Bears at Wajard Oval Coutts Crossing on Saturday, 17th September, 2016. Debrah Novak

Sturdy defender Rio Grieves typified the passion and inspiration at the club, taking his place in the team just days after undergoing bone marrow tests as part of ongoing treatment for leukaemia.

"The average age is 33 and we never trained, we just rocked up and played with our hearts," Grieves said afterwards.

"We're all family guys, we love soccer and play for the enjoyment."

Yuraygir Utd FC Bears won the North Coast Football 2nd Division North grand final 2-1 against Majos Thunder at Wajard Park, Coutts Crossing on Saturday, 17th September, 2016. Alejandra Navarrete

A decision by North Coast Football not to award the three points for a 3-0 victory in a midweek catch up game away from home against Maclean Bobcats, after both sides had agreed not to play the original catch up game scheduled for the June long weekend due to unavailability, meant the Bears finished fourth instead of third on the table. However, it turned out to be a blessing in disguise for the Bears who then upstaged minor premiers Coutts Crossing to advance to the decider.