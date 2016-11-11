Footy player's year-long battle to get paid

LONG WAIT: Former Northern United rugby league player, Chris King has waited more than 12 months for the club to pay him for last season.

A FORMER Northern United rugby league player is thousands of dollars out of pocket due to a botched Country Rugby League contact application by old management, according to Northern United secretary Naomi Moran.

Chris King played for the club last season and signed a contract to be paid $2400.

Mr King said five unpaid players left after the 2015 season - three returned this season and were paid but he and Dave Fernando didn't return and have yet to be paid 12 months later.

Speaking to The Northern Star last week, Ms Moran said Mr King would be getting paid in full last Friday, November 4.

One week on, Mr King said the money hasn't been reimbursed with club management rehashing old reassurances .

"I always get told they're working on it and it will be sorted in a week," Mr King said.

"It's bringing a lot of stress on me and my family, we look forward to going away and have fun at Christmas."

Mr King's solicitor sent a letter to club management in September but there was no response.

Ms Moran said the club sympathised with Mr King's situation. .

"I'm not making any excuses, I can completely see where they are coming from but there is a lot more to the story than them not being paid."

She said the main reason the players hadn't been paid was because the club was bound to a strict financial plan with the Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League and the CRL.

"If we used all of our money to pay out all of those players then we would not have fielded a team and our club would of had to fold," Ms Moran said.