Pro teams up with hometown team for Holden Scramble final

Matthew Elkerton | 24th Nov 2016 5:00 AM Updated: 10:32 AM
TEAM GRAFTON: Sales manager Matt Carey and dealer of Ken Casson Holden Steve Casson with Holden Scramble regional winners (front l-r) Trent Dickson, Matt Katon and Scott Lloyd, who along with teammate Ben Austin and former Grafton pro Shayne Hayman are off to national finals at Twin Waters.
TEAM GRAFTON: Sales manager Matt Carey and dealer of Ken Casson Holden Steve Casson with Holden Scramble regional winners (front l-r) Trent Dickson, Matt Katon and Scott Lloyd, who along with teammate Ben Austin and former Grafton pro Shayne Hayman are off to national finals at Twin Waters.

GOLF: The Grafton District Golf Club side set to challenge for the Holden Scramble National Championship at Twin Waters Golf Club this weekend has been dealt a massive boost on the eve of the tournament.

With the loss of Bonville pro Richie Gallichan who expertly helped the side win the Regional Qualifier at Bonville, the Grafton quartet of Matt Katon, Ben Austin, Scott Lloyd and Trent Dickson have picked up the services of a rather familiar face.

Former Grafton junior turned professional Shayne Hayman will assist the team on a course he is rather familiar with.

Shayne Hayman putts on the 9th hole in the Monty Conderman Memorial Pro Am at Grafton Golf Club Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner
Shayne Hayman putts on the 9th hole in the Monty Conderman Memorial Pro Am at Grafton Golf Club

Hayman, who has been the club professional at Jindalee Golf Club since 1993, has played all levels of golf from social outings to Pro-Am tournaments at the famed Twin Waters course.

"I can tell you right now, Twin Waters is always in good nick," Hayman said. "The only tricky thing about it is you need to stay out of the rough - it is impossible to hit back out of that rough.

"Also, the course is very flat so you need to know your yardage."

It will be the 49-year-old pro's second attempt at the national final after leading the Jindalee team in 2015.

Hayman said the biggest issue faced by the amateur teams was the "shock and awe" they get from playing in a professional environment.

"Last year it was pretty nerve-wracking for my team because that was their first time in a pro tournament like that," he said.

"It is run to the same standards as all pro events and for guys who have never been to that level it is a bit daunting."

While he admitted he did not know a whole lot about his four teammates for the weekend, he was "looking forward" to representing his home course.

"I got my bag tag the other day and it said 'Hayman - Grafton' and it brought on a whole lot of nostalgia," he said.

The wiinners of the Holden Scramble regional final held at Bonville Golf Resort.
The wiinners of the Holden Scramble regional final held at Bonville Golf Resort.

"These guys were at the club after my time there but I am excited to get in and meet them.

"We have a practice round (tomorrow) where we will work it all out together.

"I am hoping we don't have a blinder at practice and lose it for the weekend. We can't go off early."

This weekend marks the second year in a row the Grafton club has been represented at the Holden Scramble National Final.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  ben austin golf grafton golf club holden scramble matt katon national final scott lloyd shayne hayman trent dickson

