UPDATE: Four refused bail on weapons charges

Four men charged with weapons offences following a seven month police investigation into firearm supply have been refused bail in court.

Glenreagh residents Brenton McPherson, 21, and Scott Anderson, 46, and Coffs Harbour brothers Carter and Lawson Ney, 22 and 20, faced Coffs Harbour Bail Court today.

They are expected to reappear on February 14.

Coffs Clarence Police under a strikeforce code-named Stanlea executed search warrants at homes in Moulds Close, Coffs Harbour, Orara Way and Tallawudjah Creek Road, Glenreagh on Wednesday. The four men were arrested and taken into custody facing charges.

Strike Force Stanlea, comprising detectives from Coffs Clarence Local Area Command, was established in June last year to investigate the supply of prohibited firearms within their command.

It is alleged that during the searches police seized nine firearms, 132 cannabis plants, an electrical control device, two stolen vehicles and a quad bike, along with knuckle dusters.

Guns seized from Strike Force Stanlea carried out by Coffs Clarence Local Area Command.

A 22-year-old man was charged with:

. supply prohibited firearm (x4)

. supply ammunition (x2)

. supply pistol (x2)

. supply firearm on an ongoing basis

. supply prohibited drug>indictable quantity (x2)

. cultivate prohibited plant

. supply prohibited drug

. possess prohibited weapon.

A 20-year-old man was charged with:

. supply prohibited firearm (x4)

. supply pistol (x2)

. supply ammunition (x2)

. supply firearm on an ongoing basis

. supply prohibited drug > indictable (x2)

. cultivate prohibited plant

. possess prohibited drug (x2)

. Possess prohibited weapon.

A 46-year-old man was charged with:

. Supply prohibited firearm (x1)

. Supply pistol

. Supply ammunition

. Possess prohibited drug (x2)

. Goods in custody (x5)

. Cultivate prohibited plant (x2)

. Possess unregistered firearm

. Not keep firearm safely

. Possess ammunition

. Receive stolen property

. Possess prohibited weapon.

A 21-year-old man charged with:

. Supply prohibited firearm (x2)

. Possess unregistered firearm

. Not keep firearm safely.