Four reasons news is worth paying for

WE INTRODUCED a paid subscription model for our website almost 18 months ago.

It was a big change for our readers and understandably some were confused and upset.

But today, we reach more online readers than we ever have before, proving news is worth paying for.

To those people who are yet to realise paying a couple of dollars for your local online news is a good investment, here are a few scenarios and reasons why quality news is worth paying for:

If people don't pay for news, companies cannot pay for journalists. As much as we love our jobs, it takes more than passion to pay a mortgage and feed a family.

If you think you can get all your news free from the ABC, that's cool. But the reality is you're paying for it in your taxes.

If you get all your news from Facebook, that's also great. We use Facebook a lot to connect with our readers. It's also a great way to stay in touch with friends and an even better way to stalk your arch-nemesis but it shouldn't be your only source of news. For one, it's not always reliable. It's easy for Facebook pages to masquerade as news organisations and disseminate incorrect information. It's also easy to end up with too many articles about Liz Hurley's 51-year-old bikini body and which Kardashian just had plastic surgery.

We do local news better than anyone else. We are the number one for local news in our region, and there's a reason - we report from one local to another.

And that's why quality news, like everything else, is worth paying for.

