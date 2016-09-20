4 ways to get fit for free in the Clarence Valley

WORKING out is good for everyone, but forking out for a gym membership isn't in everyone's budget.

But don't worry, the Clarence Valley is full of ways to get your much needed exercise without spending a cent.

Outdoor Exercise Equipment

If you are looking to tone your arms and pump your legs, Ford Park in Yamba is the spot for you.

The park isn't just for getting the ferry to Iluka, you can also exercise along the waterfront using the outdoor equipment.

Or you can catch the ferry across the river for the outdoor exercise equipment and walking track in Charlie Ryan Park in Iluka.

Ocean Swimming

Big waves aren't for everyone, but the ocean pool at Yamba's Main Beach means you can enjoy the ocean without waves crashing over you.

Head down in the morning to catch the sunrise as you swim laps in the refreshing ocean water, or cool off in the afternoons with a few laps by the sea.

Mountain Biking

Bom Bom State Forrest is a favourite spot for mountain bikers in the Clarence Valley.

The entry to the forest is on Old Lilypool Road, travel about 2km west until you reach the last gate in the forest, on a sharp right hand bend. After crossing over a cattle grid, follow the road for around 200m, you will see trails leading off into the ironbark and spotted gum forest.

During daylight saving, the mountain biking club holds weekly races on Thursday night from 5.30pm to 6pm.

The council website asks mountain bikers not to ride on the tracks after heavy rain.

Junction Hill Criterium

You might not have seen it before, but running parallel to Black Lane in Junction Hill is the criterium.

It's a perfect spot to take the kids for a ride or get a few laps in away from cars and the almost inescapable roundabouts in Grafton.

You can ride around and around for hours, free of charge.