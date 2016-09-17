25°
Fresh air excuse doesn't wash with police

Clair Morton | 17th Sep 2016 5:00 AM

A SOUTH Grafton thief who told police he was just getting some "fresh air" when they found him hiding in a carport has avoided jail over a series of theft-related offences.

Mitchell Powrie, 29, pleaded guilty in Grafton Local court this week to two counts of larceny and one count of being in possession of housebreaking implements.

The charges came after police were called to Junction Hill sometime between 12.15am and 1.45am on May 13 due to reports of suspicious activity in the area.

A search of nearby streets revealed Powrie and a 13-year-old boy hiding behind a vehicle in a stranger's carport.

When asked what they were doing there, the 29-year-old told the officers he was just getting some fresh air after having a fight with his girlfriend.

After further questioning, he led police to where his car was parked on the kerb outside. According to police facts, a quick search of the vehicle revealed an assortment of goods that were believed to be stolen.

Powrie made full admissions to the thefts and returned all property.

He also admitted to police that bolt cutters found in the vehicle were to be used to cut padlocks "if the need arose".

A total of $6500 worth of items had been stolen from two vehicles in the area, including a depth sounder, cordless blower, four-wheel drive spare wheel cover and recovery kit, a first aid kit, and various tools and power tools.

All the stolen property was returned to the respective owners.

For the offences, Powrie was convicted on Monday and placed on a good behaviour bond for 18months.

Grafton Daily Examiner
