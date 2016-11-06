32°
Fresh Page writes new chapter against Brothers

Matthew Elkerton
| 6th Nov 2016 7:19 PM
Coutts bowler Zac Page during the CRCA premier league cricket match between Coutts Crossing and Brothers at McKittrick Park on Saturday. Photo Debrah Novak / The Daily Examiner
Coutts bowler Zac Page during the CRCA premier league cricket match between Coutts Crossing and Brothers at McKittrick Park on Saturday. Photo Debrah Novak / The Daily Examiner

CRCA CRICKET: Coutts Crossing pace bowler Zac Page (4 for 67 off 21 overs) showed little sign of the elbow injury that kept him out of action for the previous three weeks as he led the side's bowling attack against Brothers.

The crafty right-hander managed a hefty 21 overs in his return to the bowling crease, snagging the wickets of opener Mick Summers (8), the dangerous Jamie Firth (24) and a dogged Ben Jurd who managed a classy 36 to stabilise a minor mid-innings collapse for the Brothers' outfit.

It was a tight bowling effort from Coutts Crossing with spin option Andrew McLachlan (1 for 32 off 5) the only player to leak more than five runs an over as Brothers finished all out for 181 on a varied McKittrick Park deck.

It was then left up to Coutts Crossing openers Tim Tilse and the promoted Brenden Cotten to negotiate a tricky hour-long period before stumps.

When Brothers' opening duo Mitch Kroehnert (1 for 26 off 6) and Jack Weatherstone (1 for 14 off 4) sent the Coutts openers back to the grandstand with only single figures to their names the home side could feel momentum shifting to them.

But a determined 38-run partnership from Isreal Simpson (28) and Ryan Cotten (17 not out) steadied the innings with Coutts Crossing 3-62 at stumps.

SCORECARD

BROTHERS V COUTTS CROSSING

At McKittrick Park

Toss: Brothers

Brothers 1st Innings

W Kerr b Fahey 36

MJ Summers c Tilse b Page 8

J Kroehnert c Inskip b B Cotten 23

J Firth lbw b Page 24

JS Weatherstone b B Cotten 1

M Kroehnert lbw b McLachlan 5

BL Jurd c B Cotten b Page 36

T McLaren c R Cotten b B Cotten 7

J Lynch lbw b Page 10

AJ Kinnane c & b R Cotten 6

BJ Weatherstone not out 13

Extras (b 6, lb 2, w 1, nb 3) 12

ALL-OUT for 181

Overs: 58.3

FoW: 1-28(MJ Summers) 2-71(W Kerr) 3-71(J Kroehnert) 4-73(JS Weatherstone) 5-82(M Kroehnert) 6-113(J Firth) 7-126(T McLaren) 8-150(J Lynch) 9-157(BL Jurd) 10-181(aj kinnane)

Bowling: Z Page 21-5-67-4, I Simpson 8-3-20-0, B Cotten 16-4-46-3, E Fahey 8-4-7-1, A McLachlan 5-0-32-1, R Cotten 0.3-0-1-1.

Coutts Crossing 1st Innings

B Cotten c Firth b M Kroehnert 6

T Tilse b JS Weatherstone 7

I Simpson c Lynch b McLaren 28

R Cotten not out 17

Z Page not out 1

Extras (b 0, lb 0, w 0, nb 3) 3

THREE wickets for 62

Overs: 17

FoW: 1-9(B Cotten) 2-21(T Tilse) 3-59(I Simpson)

Bowling: M Kroehnert 6-0-26-1, JS Weatherstone 4-0-14-1, MJ Summers 2-0-5-0, T McLaren 3-1-14-1, AJ Kinnane 2-0-3-0.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  coutts crossing crca cricket gdsc premier league mckittrick park zac page

"THIS was the first year of a three-year plan and we are really happy with the energy it created in town."

Why deadly weather events will increase in future

A bushfire burnt out a large area of the Fortis Creek National Park, north of Grafton, last week. Heat waves and bush fires will continue to increase during the 21st century, according to a new report.

More uncertainty about the future of storms and rainfall

Returning seamer shows no signs of elbow injury

Sharks prey on surfers but whole region hurts

Protesters in support of shark nets at Ballina today.

"We've got a situation where we are being targeted by these sharks."

