36°
News

Fresh start to 2017 not so easy

29th Dec 2016 1:30 PM
LOOKING AHEAD: While fresh beginnings might be slow to start, by the end of the month you will be embracing new found friendships and other opportunities.
LOOKING AHEAD: While fresh beginnings might be slow to start, by the end of the month you will be embracing new found friendships and other opportunities. oneinchpunch

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

In general: As we enter 2017 Mercury in Capricorn is still in retrograde. So, these first days of the year aren't necessarily the easiest for new beginnings.

Until the 9th the energies are best for reflection and grounding. Many other aspects throughout the rest of the month, however, are forward moving and positive.

Pluto in Capricorn conjuncts the Sun on January 8, sextiles Mars on January 11 and sextiles Venus on January 20. Each of these represents an opportunity to bring positive changes into our lives and to transform ourselves in empowering ways.

On January 28, the new moon in Aquarius makes everything that is new seem fascinating and very attractive. It also heralds a great time to meet people and to make new friends.

If you have your birthday this month then expect a year ahead that brings positive change and lots of new and interesting people into your life.

On the world scene, January sets in motion many changes that have far reaching results, human rights will be on the agenda and we can expect to see the beginning of a big surge towards people power.

Locally it's time to finally say goodbye to the old and welcome the new with open arms.

Your Stars

Aries

This is a month for ambition and for pursuing career goals. There is much career progress, pay rises, promotions and recognition. Since the Moon of the 10th will also occur in your 10th House, you can expect that all the information you need to make good career decisions will come to you as the month unfolds.

Taurus

You are entering a period where you will have more independence and more personal power to create the conditions you want. At this time you know best and should follow your own best judgement. There is also more recognition for your achievements. Smile and enjoy!

Gemini

This is a time for executing the career plans that you made long ago. Happily you should see relatively quick progress towards your goals. Your most important interests this month are children, fun, creativity, leisure, personal transformation, religion, higher education and foreign travel.

Cancer

In January you feel as if life is not under your control. Outside factors and the whims of others seem to determine what happens. Breathe. You don't need to control things. You are being driven in the right direction for positive life changes.

Leo

This month it's wise to take a low profile. Avoid obvious self assertion. Put other people first. Your ultimate success will now depend upon the favours of others and there many who will support and aid you. It's a great month for planning!

Virgo

Your love life is very good and active this month. Health is good and you can enhance it further by paying more attention to your ankles and feet. Its also an optimal period for work on your emotional health and yoga, meditation and relaxation classes are favoured.

Libra

It's a prosperous month for Libra but you will have to work a hard for all your gains. Communication and working with the mind rather than the body is where your best earnings come from. There is a deep connection between communication and finance.

Scorpio

This is a month where emotional needs are more important for Scorpio than 'outer' success and achievement. Feeling in harmony and in the right head space is more important to you right now. You focus on the big picture and plan big.

Sagittarius

Your personal power is strong now. However there is a caution around doing things in a rush, as this can lead to mistakes. Your way is definitely the best way this month, but make an effort to understand other people's positions and be compassionate.

Capricorn

You are feeling better than you have in the whole of 2016 this month! You also look great. You have more personal charisma than ever. Your normal Capricorn colours are black and indigo, but this month green, gold and yellow will also be lucky for you.

Aquarius

You start out the New Year with a swag of new things; new ideas, new people and new projects. The 1st - 2nd of January 2017 should be fascinating days, when you're inclined to push the boundaries and venture into unexplored arenas . Its' wise to pace yourself, rushing will only cause little mishaps you don't need.

Pisces

In January Pisce's earnings are increasing. You are more generous and charitable as well. You are giving more, so you are receiving more. Elders, bosses, parents or authority figures are co-operating with financial goals and the results are good.

Grafton Daily Examiner
Summer activities by your Zodiac sign

Summer activities by your Zodiac sign

Resident astrologer Bev Murray delves into summer activities by your Zodiac

TYNDALE CRASH: Stretch of highway a "fatigue zone"

TRAGIC: The scene of the fatal two-car collision at Sheehys Ln, Tyndale.

Bakery owner believes fatalities caused by fatigue, distraction

Jam-packed NYE set for Pacific Hotel

Scott Day-Vee and his band are back in Yamba to see off 2016 with a bang at the Pacific Hotel.

2016 to go out with a bang at Yamba

Yamba to get burning dose of Hammond organ

Don't miss Melbourne's hard-hitting Hammond organ trio Cookin' on 3 Burners when they arrive in Yamba for a show in early January.

Melbourne groovemeisters head to Yamba

Local Partners

Year in review: The biggest moments of June 2016

East Coast Low, death at an unauthorised rave, touch footballer banned for 20 years, bestiality charges and a bizarre cattle shooting made headlines in June.

Big crowds witness non-stop action under clear skies

Noah Love, 3 gives a cheeky smile at Maclean Twilight Rodeo

GALLERY: Organisers thrilled with huge turnout crowd at Maclean

All star cast for Lawrence Rodeo

WILD RIDE: Steve Mason hangs on to Black Barney who will line up again this year.

Australian PBR champion head of open bull ride field

Stocking up summer supplies

Antony Perring of Irons and Craig with some of the mountains of coffee he has in preparation for the post Christmas rush.

Big demand on cafe supplies over summer

Ultimate tribute to the fabulous Beach Boys

The Beach Boyz Tribute Show will be getting around to the South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club on Friday night.

Love the Beach Boys? Don't miss this band

Aunty has another crack at NYE fireworks show

Aunty has another crack at NYE fireworks show

THERE are hopes for a better New Year’s Eve broadcast this time around after the ABC’s effort copped flak last year

  • TV

  • 29th Dec 2016 3:00 PM

Debbie Reynolds dead at 84: Hollywood loses bright light

Debbie Reynolds... a remarkable life.

Reynold's lost first husband to best friend Elizabeth Taylor

Jam-packed NYE set for Pacific Hotel

Scott Day-Vee and his band are back in Yamba to see off 2016 with a bang at the Pacific Hotel.

2016 to go out with a bang at Yamba

Carrie Fisher's mum Debbie Reynolds dead at 84

Debbie Reynolds and daughter Carrie Fisher.

84-year-old was at son's home planning funeral

Yamba to get burning dose of Hammond organ

Don't miss Melbourne's hard-hitting Hammond organ trio Cookin' on 3 Burners when they arrive in Yamba for a show in early January.

Melbourne groovemeisters head to Yamba

MOANA?! Disney doppelganger found in Hervey Bay

Hervey Bay's own Disney dopplegangers.

Disney fans in shock as Moana found in Hervey Bay.

Pink welcomes baby Jameson Moon Hart

Pink with Jameson Moon Hart Source: Instagram

Hitmaker who played record 18 shows in Melbourne shares picture

Waiting For Its New Owner

1/35 O'Grady's Lane, Yamba 2464

House 3 2 2 $395,000

Are you looking for the ideal coastal investment property or place to live? If so then we have the perfect place for you. Situated at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac...

Stylish bungalow with room to move and water views!

143 Patemans Road, Ashby 2463

2 1 1 Auction Friday...

Situated in the heart of big river country, this property is just over 8 acres of paradise. Featuring natural bushland, with roughly a quarter cleared. Frangipani...

TIME TO ACT ON THIS TIDY RURAL ESCAPE

402 SHANNONDALE ROAD, Shannondale 2460

House 4 1 6 $335,000

WHO wouldn't want the lifestyle on offer here? Nearly 100 acres of gently undulating bush (including about 20 acres of cleared land), 2 dams, a pool, covered...

Forward thinking

1092 Pacific Highway, Ulmarra 2462

House 3 1 $235,000

Perfect for those who don't want neighbours, love to make a lot of noise, don't particularly want to maintain acres but would love the benefit and views of rolling...

Oh so convenient

4/13 Taloumbi Street, Maclean 2463

Unit 2 1 1 $315,000

Imagine how good life would be in a home where you only have to look after yourself, in a home offering a lovely river view and in a home where you can stroll down...

Excellent Entry Level to the Market

39 Richmond Street, Lawrence 2460

House 2 1 2 $245,000

This highly motivated sellers is offering a cottage that has all the ingredients to make it a sound entry level home for a first home buyer or investor: * Fully...

Batchelor’s pad will make for a great family home

618 Brooms Head Road, Gulmarrad 2463

4 2 3 $439,500

This home is a beauty, it has been built with minimum maintenance in mind and built to last, White Ant free, brick and steel construction. The land has been filled...

Private Coldstream Riverfront acreage - lot 3

Lot 3 Stonehouse Road, Pillar Valley 2462

Rural 0 0 $250,000.00

This block offers attractive Coldstream river frontage. There is an abundance of nature in your backyard for your enjoyment and you'd think you owned a national...

Investment Opportunity

2/321 North Street, Wooli 2462

Unit 2 1 1 $185,000

This strata title unit presents a very rare affordable opportunity for anyone wanting to live or invest in a beach and river side community. Just 200m from the...

PRICE DROPPED FOR QUICK SALE

408 Boundary Creek Road, Nymboida 2460

4 1 10 PRICE REDUCED...

Elders Grafton is honoured to bring this property to the market for the first time since selection some 160 years ago. Aylesby is a gorgeous federation house...

The real reason you can't afford a house

Turnbull thinks he knows why house prices are so steep

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

Four Grafton houses for homebuyers

Grafton houses waiting to be snapped up

Marlborough farmers not going down without a fight

HOME SWEET HOM: An aerial view of the homestead at Toorilla Plains which runs 2,500 head of cattle. LEFT: Craig and Latisha Mace with their two children Will and Mekensi in their younger days .

90 years of life at Toorilla Plains may come crashing to an end

13-year golf wars saga continues to cause grief

South Grafton resident Kerry Hughes looks over the site of a proposed development she and other residents are opposing on the golf course.

Angry residents fear latest plan threatens semi-rural ambience

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!