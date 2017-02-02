Friday night 'panda'monium at Memorial Park

CAN DO: Kung Fu Panda 3 will be screening at Cinema Under the Stars in Grafton on Friday night.

FAMILIES and film buffs will be able to enjoy an evening outdoors tomorrow night with the Newcastle Permanent's Cinema Under the Stars screening at Memorial Park, Grafton.

The free outdoor cinema is sure to be a fun family night with a line-up of talented entertainers set to appear while the blockbuster movie Kung Fu Panda 3 will be showing in the big screen.

The young ones will be able to practise their circus technique with Circus in Education while the rest of the family sits back and enjoys a live musicians performance.

Kung Fu Panda 3 is bursting with A-list actors including Jack Black, Brian Cranston, Dustin Hoffman, Angelina Jolie, Seth Rogan and Jackie Chan.

The film follows Po (Black) as he enters the panda village and reunites with his birth father.

But problems arise when a villainous spirit warrior, Kai (J.K. Simmons), returns to the mortal realm and steals Qi from the kung fu masters.

To prevent Kai from taking over all of China, Po forms an army of pandas to battle the evil spirit's jade minions.

Po must become the Master of Qi to defeat Kai and save his friends.

The film, directed by Jennifer Yuh Nelson and Alessandro Carloni, is jam packed with fun for the whole family.

Kung Fu Panda 3 will begin when the sun goes down.