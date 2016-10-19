From the rough to riches: four unlikely lads chase national glory

WINNERS: The Grafton Golf Club team of Trent Dickson, Scott Lloyd, Matt Katon and Ben Austin with Bonville pro Richie Gallichan (second from right).

GOLF: Three unlikely lads from Grafton and an old school mate based on the Gold Coast have managed to shock the North Coast golf world taking out the Holden Scramble Regional Qualifier at Bonville Golf Course with a mighty 20-under par 52.

Grafton's Scott Lloyd (32 hcp), Trent Dickson (18 hcp), Matt Katon (20 hcp) joined forces with former school mate and now Emerald Lakes Golf Club pro shop worker Ben Austin (scratch) to tackle the 25th annual Holden Scramble.

With regular Grafton pro Mark Harvison out of action the Grafton Golf Club representatives suited up with Bonville pro Richie Gallichan who used his local nous to help the team around the course and find the best lines to the pin in the regional final.

In trying windy conditions it was a true team effort in the Scramble with all players showing their wares on the course and managing to break the team out of a few tight spots including a couple of "off the green” putts from Austin.

"I can't believe it for just a bunch of hackers from Grafton,” Dickson said after the win. "We adopted the Bonville pro, Richie, and his local course knowledge really helped us there.”

Dickson admitted the side adopted a real team strategy going into the event with them not always taking the furthest hit shot - as is typical in a normal ambrose competiton.

"In the Scramble format, if you hit the shot that was taken, you couldn't take the next shot,” he said. "So we didn't always take the best ball if the next shot was well set up.

"I think we played it smart in that sense. Richie was a big help with that because he knew which spots we could still score from.”

The Grafton Golf Club team took the competition by a one and a half strokes from nearest rivals Kew Country Club while a few teams struggled to break par in the strong winds.

Now the team will travel to Twin Waters Golf Club for the Championship Final next month, which Dickson said the side will try their hardest to conquer but it would be a tough ask.

"I think Monday was our grand final, and Twin Waters will sort of be our end of season trip,” he said.