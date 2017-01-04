Fun in the sun for all

The teams Little Fockers (right) Jake Martin and Josh Marsh and Cabin Dwellers (left) Grier Campbell at the Minnie Water Wooli Surf Club annual beach volleyball fundraiser.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL: Minnie Water Wooli Surf Life Saving Club will be hosting their biggest fundraising event of the year on Saturday with their annual beach volleyball day at Minnie Main Beach.

Club publicity officer Terri Jackson said the day was a great opportunity for everyone to have some fun on the beach.

"The more crazy and uncoordinated you are, the more fun you have on the day,” she said.

"It's a really fun day, and it's great if we can see lots of people nominate a team and support the club.”

Minnie Water Wooli Surf Life Saving Club has had a succesful 2016, and for such a small club Jackson said they have been achieving big things.

"On the North Coast we are the third smallest club, and for such a small club we're getting amazing results at branch meets and titles,” she said.

"The club will be off to Urunga at the end of January to compete in the branch titles and then the following weekend in South West Rocks for the Country Championships, which is a really big thing.

"There's no qualifying series to get into the Country Championships, it's open to everyone to register which gives everyone a chance and everyone can get the experience and improve their skills.”

Jackson said the money raised at the beach volleyball day will help go towards the operation of the club and equipment needed for rescue, as well as for Nippers competitions.

"If we can buy the equipment the Nippers can use, they're all on equal footing and everyone can get to have a go at it,” she said.

As well as the beach volleyball, there is also a raffle that will be drawn, with first prize a weekend away in Coffs Harbour, and second prize a surfboard donated by Low Pressure Surf Co.

Jackson said with plenty of activities organised for the children, the volleyball day is fun for all ages.

"It was my first time last year, and I had my four kids that are Nippers, and they just had a heap of fun,” she said.

"People often don't go to these sort of things because they think they can't play, but it's a hit and giggle.

"It's a day to have fun at the beach with lots of people around, so come with an attitude to give it a go and have some fun.

"This is our major fundraiser for our club its lots of fun with no one serious and lots of laughs.

"Come on, where else would you want to be but at the beach?”

Anyone interested to nominate a team can register beforehand or on the day, but there must be at least two women on the team. Registration starts from 8am for teams of five, with a $50 entry fee per team.

For more details, contact the club at 0407 454 419.