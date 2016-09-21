Fundraiser helps Alissa's Cambodian project

FOR Tracy Marshall, hearing that many of the underprivileged children her late daughter Alissa taught in Cambodia have not only finished their education but continued to university makes her want to continue Alissa's legacy on.

The Alissa Project fundraiser was setup to support two educational facilities in Cambodia, and at the annual fundraiser at the Bottom Pub last Saturday night, the founder of the Karuna Foundation told of the work the money raised has helped with.

"She gave an update on the children we've been following, and they've gone to university and some have become teachers themselves,” Mrs Marshall said.

"Some of them were offered to take up positions in the city in Siam Riep, but decided to return to their rural villages to teach there.”

A hundred people turned up to the event held for the fifth time, which was setup in honour of Alissa Marshall, who had volunteered teaching in Cambodia before she was killed in a road collision in 2012.

"Over the five years, the community has been absolutely wonderful,” Mrs Marshall said.

"Everything is donated, and we had two tables worth of raffle items, as well as an auction which had seven items including jerseys to silk cushions.”

The events have raised more than $50,000 through the years, and Mrs Marshall said seeing the opportunity they could give children in such disadvantage was reason to continue Alissa's legacy.

"It's so heartwarming to see,” she said.

"And so many of Alissa's friends come back to town for the event, so it's great to still maintain a connection to them.”